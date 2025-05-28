Dan Ginnane, Emma Lawrence, Gorden Tallis & Nathan Hindmarsh Head Up Triple M State Of Origin Broadcast

Triple M has unveiled its powerhouse commentary team for the 2025 State of Origin series, promising fans the biggest names, sharpest insights, and boldest opinions from both sides of the border as the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons take centre stage.

From the moment the Origin Rumble kicks off at 6pm, listeners will be taken inside the biggest sporting rivalry in the country with Emma Lawrence, Gorden Tallis, and Nathan Hindmarsh delivering all the pre-game interviews, predictions, and expert Origin opinions that sets Triple M’s coverage apart.

This year’s call welcomes one of rugby league’s most revered figures, Shane Webcke, back to the mic for Origin. The Queensland enforcer and four-time premiership winner made 21 Origin appearances and captained the Maroons in a career defined by toughness and humility. Known for his no-fuss, straight-talking commentary, Webcke joins Dan Ginnane, Wade Graham, and Ben Dobbin in an experienced call team that mixes experience, authenticity, and passion in every play from kick-off at 8:05pm.

State-by-state coverage is also firing on all cylinders. In New South Wales, Triple M’s The Rush Hour, hosted by Anthony Maroon, continues to dominate Drive with a cast of Nathan Hindmarsh, four-time NRLW premiership winner Millie Elliott, journo and podcast host Adam Peacock, and NRLW stars Sam Bremner and Keeley Davis. The chemistry is strong, and the footy chat is sharper than ever.

Meanwhile, north of the border, The Rush Hour with Dobbo & Elliott is the voice of Queensland footy fans. Hosted by Ben ‘Dobbo’ Dobbin and Elliott Lovejoy, the show features a rotating cast of some of the most exciting voices in the game– including Ali Brigginshaw, Romy Teitzel, Jaime Chapman, and Mackenzie Weale – delivering expert takes and big energy.

Triple M’s commitment to the code runs deep year-round. Each weekend kicks off with the Thursday Scrum hosted by Emma Lawrence, James Graham, and Wade Graham, setting the agenda for fans ahead of the round. The Saturday Scrum and Sunday Sin Bin keep fans across every angle of the game with bold opinions and insider stories from some of the game’s biggest names, including Brent Read, Tony Squires, Michael Chammas, Gorden Tallis, James Hooper, and more.

Fans hungry for a deeper analysis of the game can look no further than LiSTNR, where they can stream The Journos Podcast, hosted by Danny Weidler, Michael Chammas, and Adam Peacock, as they bring an unfiltered look at the biggest stories in the game. And for those who want to hear the personal stories behind the legends of Origin, The Howie Games features interviews with the likes of Wally Lewis, Andrew Johns, and Craig Bellamy.

“NRL is hitting new heights in 2025, and we’re beyond proud of the Triple M State of Origin lineup we’ve put together. We know fans come to us for more than just the call. It’s the personality, the insight and the love of the game that makes Triple M special,” said SCA head of sport content, Ewan Giles.

Lift Ya Footy Game with LiSTNR and Triple M, and don’t miss a moment of expert analysis, exclusive interviews, and the biggest names in footy. State of Origin Game I coverage kicks off tonight from 6pm AEST in Queensland and NSW across the Triple M Network, with match coverage also on 105.1 Triple M Melbourne – or download the LiSTNR app and listen for free.