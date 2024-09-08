CX Lavender Announces 10th Intake Of Genus Graduate Program For 2025

CX Lavender has announced the launch of the 10th intake of its Genus Graduate Program.

The agency’s longstanding graduate program, first launched in 2015, offers permanent full-time positions, and a generous starting salary, to ambitious graduates interested in a career in marketing and communications. All Genus grads receive a guaranteed 10 per cent pay rise after six months of employment and a review for promotion at the 12-month mark.

“The Genus Graduate Program is part of CXL’s long-term commitment to give back to the industry and grow our own talent through ongoing training and development. In an industry often hampered by talent shortages and skills gaps, we see it as a meaningful responsibility to invest in people, both personally and professionally. We begin by looking for graduates with authentic personalities, big ideas, and a collaborative attitude, and help them build the skills they need now and into the future,” said Tess Lavender, Genus Program leader.

This year, CX Lavender is seeking to recruit up to six graduates across different parts of the business, from account management to strategy, copywriting, and digital design, as well as data and technology.

Successful candidates are placed in roles that best reflect their specific skills, strengths, and aspirations, with the flexibility to move into a different role if they feel it’s not the right fit – or they discover an area they’re passionate about along the way. Each Genus grad is also assigned a mentor who provides support and helps set them up for success.

Since 2015, CX Lavender has recruited 42 graduates through the Genus program, with many still employed at the agency – including senior designer Alex O’Neil and senior copywriter Tash Velkova, both of whom joined as part of the initial 2015 Genus intake.

Applications are now open, closing at midnight, on Sunday 6 October.