Crystalbrook Collection Appoints We Are Different As Earned Agency Of Record

Sustainability-led luxury hospitality company, Crystalbrook Collection Hotels and Resorts, has appointed We Are Different as its earned agency of record, following a competitive pitch process.

Crystalbrook Collection operates eight hotels, sixteen restaurants and bars, three day spas and one superyacht marina nationwide, alongside two new hotels in development. Each hotel carries an authentic expression of its location, a passion for responsible luxury, considered design and a twinkle of fun for a uniquely enriching experience.

“Crystalbrook is built on a spirit of positive rebellion – reimagining hospitality for guests in a way that piques curiosity, brings joy and invokes a sense of wonder. In partnering with Different, we’ve aligned with an agency that will bring further momentum to how we share that story, and how we stand out in a crowded category. Their strategic clarity and creative instinct make them a great fit as we continue to evolve the travel, dining and wellness experiences in Australia and beyond,” said group director of marketing at Crystalbrook Collection, Melissa Gruse.

Different will lead planning, creative and production across Crystalbrook Collection’s portfolio, working with the business’s full-service marketing team, who were awarded Mumbrella’s 2024 Travel Marketing Team of the Year, to deliver integrated campaigns across earned and influencer channels.

Founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said: “The travel market is one of the most cluttered and competitive. For brands to stand out, they need to think and act differently. From day one we were energised by the Crystalbrook Collection team’s ambition to challenge the status quo and deliver cut-through with industry-leading creative. We’re excited by the partnership and opportunity to do great work together.”

Different is multi-award-winning earned-first creative agency with an enviable client portfolio that includes global spirits business Brown-Forman, digital camera leader Fujifilm, meal kit category leader HelloFresh Group, music streaming service Spotify and FMCG giant Kimberly-Clark (to name a few). The agency has picked up over 50 awards in the past five years alone across multiple shows from Mumbrella to Spikes Asia and the AiMCO Influencer Marketing Awards. The agency offers services across earned, social, influencer and experiential activations.