AdvertisingNewsletter

Crystalbrook Collection Appoints We Are Different As Earned Agency Of Record

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read

Sustainability-led luxury hospitality company, Crystalbrook Collection Hotels and Resorts, has appointed We Are Different as its earned agency of record, following a competitive pitch process.

Crystalbrook Collection operates eight hotels, sixteen restaurants and bars, three day spas and one superyacht marina nationwide, alongside two new hotels in development. Each hotel carries an authentic expression of its location, a passion for responsible luxury, considered design and a twinkle of fun for a uniquely enriching experience.

“Crystalbrook is built on a spirit of positive rebellion – reimagining hospitality for guests in a way that piques curiosity, brings joy and invokes a sense of wonder. In partnering with Different, we’ve aligned with an agency that will bring further momentum to how we share that story, and how we stand out in a crowded category. Their strategic clarity and creative instinct make them a great fit as we continue to evolve the travel, dining and wellness experiences in Australia and beyond,” said group director of marketing at Crystalbrook Collection, Melissa Gruse.

Different will lead planning, creative and production across Crystalbrook Collection’s portfolio, working with the business’s full-service marketing team, who were awarded Mumbrella’s 2024 Travel Marketing Team of the Year, to deliver integrated campaigns across earned and influencer channels.

Founder and director at We Are Different, Stuart Terry, said: “The travel market is one of the most cluttered and competitive. For brands to stand out, they need to think and act differently. From day one we were energised by the Crystalbrook Collection team’s ambition to challenge the status quo and deliver cut-through with industry-leading creative. We’re excited by the partnership and opportunity to do great work together.”

Different is multi-award-winning earned-first creative agency with an enviable client portfolio that includes global spirits business Brown-Forman, digital camera leader Fujifilm, meal kit category leader HelloFresh Group, music streaming service Spotify and FMCG giant Kimberly-Clark (to name a few). The agency has picked up over 50 awards in the past five years alone across multiple shows from Mumbrella to Spikes Asia and the AiMCO Influencer Marketing Awards. The agency offers services across earned, social, influencer and experiential activations.

Related posts:

  1. Michael Levine & Marelle Salib On Moment-Based Marketing As Uber Partners With OMG Australia To Help Brands Connect To “The Moments That Matter Most”
  2. Principals Creates ‘Electrifying’ Brand For Renewable Energy Provider Enreal
  3. Born Wins Unity Bank Rebrand Pitch Following G&C Merger
  4. Shopify, Teledoc Health & Entain Group Top Q1 2025 Podcast Ad Spend In Australia
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

“Tech & Innovation Can Drive Business Growth, But Also Spark Public Fear”: We Are Social Has Unveiled New Research Highlighting The Five Big Cultural Trends
Shopify, Teledoc Health & Entain Group Top Q1 2025 Podcast Ad Spend In Australia
Ancestry Teams Up With State Of Origin To Help Aussies Discover Their Roots
Byron Yoga Centre Appoints InsideOut PR
Register Lost your password?