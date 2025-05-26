Cricket Australia Team Up With Aussie Broadband

Cricket Australia has unveiled Aussie Broadband as the official telecommunications partner for the next three years.

Aussie Broadband’s partnership will extend to the Men’s and Women’s national teams, including at-match signage and activations across international cricket bringing together our shared values of high performance, excellence and reliability.

Aussie Broadband will also play a key role at CA offices and sites across the country delivering a fully managed Secure SD-WAN solution backed by Aussie Fibre, in collaboration with Fortinet and other features that will enhance Australian Cricket’s national network.

Aussie Broadband will also streamline Cricket Australia’s communications with Microsoft Teams Calling enhancing collaboration and IT management.

Cricket is embedded in the Aussie culture and across the next three years Aussie Broadband will work closely with CA to deliver meaningful community impact initiatives including the Grassroots Technology Fund, greater technology access for community cricket clubs, and the championing of cricket’s unsung heroes through the sponsorship of a National Community Cricket Award.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aussie Broadband as the Official Telecommunications Partner of Cricket Australia for the next three international summers of cricket,” said Ed Sanders, Cricket Australia chief commercial officer.

“Aussie Broadband is Australia’s most trusted telecommunications brand and we’re proud to partner with an organisation which holds an exceptional commitment to high performance with community-minded values at heart.

“Cricket fans can look forward to exciting activations at international cricket matches, as well as engaging community initiatives; all delivered by Aussie Broadband.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to help power Cricket Australia and the growth of cricket for the next three years,” said Brian Maher, Aussie Broadband Group chief executive.

“Cricket sits at the heart of Australia’s national and cultural identity, and as a proud Australian company with diverse on-shore call centres and staffers, we’re proud to power connectivity through cricket from our world-beating Men’s and Women’s international teams, right through to the sports ovals in community cricket.

“The technology solutions provided by Aussie Broadband will also ensure Cricket Australia has secure and reliable broadband services, with streamlined communications for their workforce and external partners through our Microsoft Teams Calling solution.

“This partnership is a demonstration of the close collaboration between Aussie Broadband and Cricket Australia’s marketing, network and sales teams, and we look forward to making an impact across one of Australia’s national codes over the coming years.”