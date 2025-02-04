MediaNewsletter

CRA & Triton Digital Data Reveals 37% Surge in Podcast Listenership Over Last Two Years

Commercial Radio & Audio (CRA), in partnership with Triton Digital have launched the Australian Podcast Report for 2024, highlighting the rapid rise of podcasting across the nation.  With a 37 per cent increase in listenership over the last two years, podcasts have firmly cemented their position as a dominant force in Australia’s media landscape, engaging on average nearly 6 million weekly listeners.

This growth has been driven by an expanding and diversifying roster of participating publishers, reflecting the increasing appetite for on-demand audio content.

“Podcasting’s growth and scale are undeniable, with 63 per cent of podcasts now achieving over 100,000 average monthly downloads in 2024. This surge is fuelled by the diversity of content available and the ease of on-demand access,” said Lizzie Young, chief executive officer, CRA.

Podcasting’s reach remains strong, with 48 per cent of younger Australians (18-34) listening in the last month. Additionally, 37 per cent of Australians aged 35-54 and 21 per cent aged 55+ also tuned in over the past month. This broad demographic appeal signals the growing popularity of the medium across all age groups.

“As podcasting continues to evolve, it offers exceptional opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences in meaningful and measurable ways,” said Young.

Mobile devices dominate podcast consumption, with 94.2 per cent of listeners tuning in via this platform, emphasising the medium’s accessibility and integration into modern lifestyles.

Society & Culture, True Crime, and News are the dominant genres, reflecting the medium’s diverse appeal. True Crime listeners are 57 per cent more likely to consume more than five hours of podcast content per week.

