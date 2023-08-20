Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday

Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday
    To launch its new wealth management platform, CFS Edge, Colonial First State has created a tech focussed B2B campaign with its agency, It’s Friday.

    Developed with FNZ, a global wealth technology and services company backed by Former US Vice-President Al Gore’s investment group, CFS Edge is part of a $430m investment in technology by CFS over four years and promises to change the game for Australian advisers who service higher net wealth clients.

    CFS’s customer office group executive, Josh Grace, said: “As the first major new platform in the wealth management sector for nearly a decade, CFS Edge demanded a bold new look, signalling that a new world has opened to advisors. This is technology that adapts to how they work, so it is, in almost every way, the New Possible. Every part of our communications has been styled to reflect this.”

    It’s Friday CCO, Vince Lagana, added: “CFS Edge is a step change for advisers. The visual metaphors don’t just emphasise some of its best features, they also bring to life the feelings of release and empowerment an adviser has while using them.”

    Credits

    Client: Colonial First State

    Agency: It’s Friday

    Production Company: Scoundrel

    Director: Toby Pike

    Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro and Kate Gooden

    Producer: Helen Morahan

    DOP: Jordan Maddocks

    Post production: Heckler

    Executive producer: Will Alexander

    Senior creative producer: Coralie Tapper

    Lead editor: Andrew Holmes

    Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

    Designer: Maud Chapuis & Gina Wagstaffe

    Online artist: Julian Ford

    Edit assistant: Daniel Page

    Music & Sound: Heckler Sound

    Executive producer: Bonnie Law

    Composer: Johnny Green

    Sound designer: Dave Robertson

    Photographer: Joel Pratley

