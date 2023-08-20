Colonial First State Launches New Platform “CFS Edge” Via It’s Friday

To launch its new wealth management platform, CFS Edge, Colonial First State has created a tech focussed B2B campaign with its agency, It’s Friday.

Developed with FNZ, a global wealth technology and services company backed by Former US Vice-President Al Gore’s investment group, CFS Edge is part of a $430m investment in technology by CFS over four years and promises to change the game for Australian advisers who service higher net wealth clients.

CFS’s customer office group executive, Josh Grace, said: “As the first major new platform in the wealth management sector for nearly a decade, CFS Edge demanded a bold new look, signalling that a new world has opened to advisors. This is technology that adapts to how they work, so it is, in almost every way, the New Possible. Every part of our communications has been styled to reflect this.”

It’s Friday CCO, Vince Lagana, added: “CFS Edge is a step change for advisers. The visual metaphors don’t just emphasise some of its best features, they also bring to life the feelings of release and empowerment an adviser has while using them.”

Credits

Client: Colonial First State

Agency: It’s Friday

Production Company: Scoundrel

Director: Toby Pike

Executive Producer: Adrian Shapiro and Kate Gooden

Producer: Helen Morahan

DOP: Jordan Maddocks

Post production: Heckler

Executive producer: Will Alexander

Senior creative producer: Coralie Tapper

Lead editor: Andrew Holmes

Colourist: Fergus Rotherham

Designer: Maud Chapuis & Gina Wagstaffe

Online artist: Julian Ford

Edit assistant: Daniel Page

Music & Sound: Heckler Sound

Executive producer: Bonnie Law

Composer: Johnny Green

Sound designer: Dave Robertson

Photographer: Joel Pratley