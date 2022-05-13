Clems Melbourne Launches Emotive Call-To-Arms For Motor Neurone Disease Charity FightMND

Since Neale Daniher was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2013, he has always been the voice of FightMND. But as the disease gradually takes his voice away, now more than ever the charity needs people to step up and lead his fight.

The new campaign, created by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, launched with a content piece where ambassadors deliver Neale’s speech for him, in his own inspiring words, calling all Australians to join the fight.

“As MND takes away Neale’s ability to the be the voice of this fight, it’s time to come together, play on and lead this fight, with actions, not words,” said FightMND CEO Dr. Fiona McIntosh.

“The work from Clemenger BBDO serves as an emotive call-to-arms for all Australians. When you buy a beanie, you’re helping give hope to people with MND – hope that one day, there will be effective treatments or a cure for this devastating disease.”

In addition to the long-form content, a range of assets were created including an outdoor campaign and digital assets, leveraging ambassadors, including:

Max Gawn

Taylor Adams

Hamish McLachlan

Dilruk Jayasinha

Geva Mentor

Abby Holmes

Kevin Sheedy

“Neale Daniher’s story and incredible efforts in the face of extraordinary adversity should be a source of inspiration to us all,” said Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Group CEO Jim Gall.

“It is a huge honour to be able to support Neale and the FightMND organisation as it continues its incredibly important work in the fight against a horrible disease.”