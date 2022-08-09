Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media

Australian new car website, CarExpert.com.au has appointed independent growth agency Claxon as its creative and media agency after pitches from a slew of other agencies that included HERO and DDB.

Claxon will be handling the creation of a new national TVC campaign and the associated media account working closely with shareholder, Seven West Media to make CarExpert a household name and a must visit destination before the purchase of a new car.

With more than two million Australian visitors a month, CarExpert has launched an industry first direct to consumer product offering actual transactional pricing data on the sale of new cars, helping bring transparency and confidence to the purchasing journey for all Australians when buying a new car.

CarExpert CEO, Damon Rielly said: “The thing that set Claxon apart from the other Agencies was how well they understood our brief. They asked the right questions and responded with a concept that we all loved. We are really excited to bring the idea to life and continue working with the Claxon team.”

CarExpert.com.au is founded by the same team behind CarAdvice, which was purchased for more than $60m by Ch9 in 2018. The brand is shortlisted for three awards at this years Mumbrella Publish Awards, Brand of the year, Publisher of the year and Website of the year.

Claxon chairman & CEO Daniel Willis said: “Working with fast-growth brands like CarExpert, who are aggressively addressing the market is at the core of what we do. They have a great team, a great product and an appetite for growth which always makes for an exciting client to work with.”