Chiko Returns To Fuel Bathurst 1000 Pitlane

Supercars has announced that one of Australia’s most iconic snack, Chiko, is officially returning as a partner for the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000, continuing a beloved tradition at Mount Panorama.

As a brand deeply connected to Bathurst following Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood’s victory in the Chiko blasted car in last years great race—the partnership is a perfect match.

Once again, the Chiko Food Truck will be on-site, serving up fresh, hot Chiko Rolls to racegoers across the event weekend.

Adding to the excitement, the fan-favourite Chiko Ultimate Weekend Giveaway is back, offering lucky winners an exclusive money-can’t-buy experience at this year’s Bathurst 1000

From August 6 to September 7, fans who purchase a Chiko Roll from their local participating takeaway shop can enter by simply snapping a photo with their snack and uploading it to the Chico website.

The Chiko Ultimate Bathurst Experience includes:

Return flights and accommodation in Orange for two nights

Helicopter transfers to and from Mt Panorama

Exclusive experiences including Course Car Ride, Grid Walk and VIP Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Cooper Murray signed Merchandise Pack

As an extra treat, fans attending the 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 can visit the Chiko Food Truck, enjoy a Chiko Roll, and spin the wheel for a chance to win Chiko merchandise giveaways.

“We’re delighted to welcome Chiko back to Bathurst in 2025. Chiko is an Australian icon, just like the Repco Bathurst 1000, and this partnership continues to bring fans an unbeatable combination of great racing and classic Aussie flavours,” said Jamie Black, general manager of commercial at Supercars.

“Teaming up with Supercars again is a fantastic way to bring fans closer to the action. Bathurst is a truly special event, and we’re proud to give fans an unforgettable experience that celebrates two Aussie legends—Chiko and Supercars,” added Katie Saunders, senior director, marketing APAC at Chiko.

A fun fact for 2025: Chiko was tracked as the most searched Australian snack in 2024, with over 9,900 searches per month by Aussies, proving its status as a true national favourite.

The 2025 Repco Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 9-12 at Mount Panorama.