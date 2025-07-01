Cheuk Chiang Replaces Bastion Co-Founder Jack Watts As Group CEO

Cheuk Chiang has been promoted to Group CEO of Bastion, replacing co-founder Jack Watts.

Watts will become executive director, focusing on strategic growth opportunities. The change is effective immediately.

The agency group said the leadership change marks a “new era” for Bastion following its founding in 2009 by brothers Fergus and Jack Watts. Now, the group operates in 10 cities and five countries with more than 350 employees.

Bastion services local and global brands including Kellogg’s, Air New Zealand, Spotify, L’Oreal, Ferrari, Unilever, Mars, Salesforce and Bunnings Warehouse across six key services; Advertising, Communications, Digital, Experience, Insights and its media planning and buying offering across Australia and New Zealand, led by Anna Cherry (ex-Clemenger BBDO).

“The past 16 years have been an extraordinary journey; to build a global business from scratch in any industry is something rare,” said Jack Watts. “An integral part of the growth and longevity of Bastion has been our continued evolution, knowing that what got us here, won’t get us there.

“Working with Cheuk as CEO of our ANZ business over the past year has been eye-wateringly fun. He possesses a remarkable skill set, with the proven experience to lead not just a team of 350, but teams as large as 3,000. I’m excited to see the impact that Cheuk will now have across our broader group. Personally, I’m energised to spend a lot more time working with our people to solve our clients’ biggest problems with new offerings and capabilities that help give them a competitive advantage.”

Chiang’s role will focus on driving the continued growth of the global Bastion business, including key clients, services, regional expansion, and multi-market integrated campaigns. He brings decades of experience leading some of the world’s most successful marketing and communications organisations across Dentsu and Omnicom. Cheuk has deep experience working across the APAC region and has successfully led creative, media, data and technology businesses, building integrated models that deliver end-to-end solutions for modern marketers.

“It’s an honour to take the reins from Jack and lead Bastion into its next phase,” said Chiang.

“We are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the modern marketer through our world-class integrated end-to-end offering. Our global platform enables us to deliver truly integrated, best-in-class work with local insight, and I’m energised to build on this strong foundation. Looking ahead, our vision is to scale Bastion to be the world’s strongest independent network, driving innovation, embracing emerging technologies and expanding our global footprint while staying true to our entrepreneurial spirit.

“A lot of agencies talk a good game when it comes to integration; however, very few can deliver that with deep expertise. At Bastion, we are proud to consistently deliver truly integrated campaigns that put our clients in a position of strength. Bastion has always been very humble when it comes to promoting itself; however, it’s time that the world sees what we are truly capable of,” he added.

“Our end-to-end offering is being supercharged by AI, enabling us to deliver smarter strategies and more effective results for our clients,” said Chiang.

“This is not just evolution, it’s transformation, and it will be central to Bastion’s global growth strategy.”

The leadership transition will be overseen by Bastion’s Chair, Fergus Watts, who was Group CEO for the first 10 years of Bastion’s growth. As Chair, Fergus continues to guide the business with a long-term vision rooted in purpose and performance.

“This is more than just a leadership change, it’s a natural progression for our business,” said Fergus Watts.

“Cheuk’s appointment is the culmination of a 5-year plan to ensure Bastion does not fall victim to what hampers most agencies’ growth, which is an ongoing dependency on the founders. This business is bigger than any one person. It is and always has been about delivering exceptional results for our clients. Our ambition is to build one of the strongest independent agencies in the world. Having done that across Australia and New Zealand, it is now time to cement our strategy across the USA and focus our further expansion into Asia. Cheuk is the right person to lead our people, clients and partners into the next chapter, putting them in a position of strength, and I look forward to supporting him in unlocking the full potential of our global network.”