CHEP Snags Tasty New Deal Being Appointed Simplot Creative Agency

Simplot Australia, the name behind Australia’s favourite food brands, has appointed CHEP as its new creative agency.

An integral part of Australian and New Zealand lives for generations, Simplot Australia is a food manufacturing business that creates its iconic food by maximising value from the best Australian grown produce and global seafood. It prides itself on building long-term partnerships with Australian farmers and supply chain, investing in people and building mutually beneficial relationships with customers.

The account was awarded after a competitive pitch process and work will begin in February with strategic direction, ideation and production for brand campaigns, product launches and always on activity.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Simplot – their business & brands are iconic. The pitch process was brilliantly run, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with their team to build a brand that not only resonates with our consumer but also drives lasting growth through bold creativity and strategic thinking,” said Lee Leggett, CHEP CEO.

“We look forward to helping Simplot continue to build on the incredible success of the amazing brands that make up its business. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Thomas Penn, CHEP managing director – Melbourne.