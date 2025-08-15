Cathay Pacific Unveils Immersive Brand Activation Via Curious Nation

Cathay Pacific is bringing the art of flight to the ground in Australia, celebrating the arrival of its award-winning Aria Suite in Business class and all-new Premium Economy seats, with an immersive brand activation from Curious Nation.

Landing in Sydney and Melbourne, the interactive experience gives prospective premium travellers a hands-on preview of Cathay Pacific’s premium cabin offerings featured on its revamped Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, with daily services between Sydney and Hong Kong, and recently launching on the Melbourne to Hong Kong route.

Curious Nation created the consumer-first activation by turning everyday retail spaces into an unexpected flight experience, showcasing the new Aria Suite and Premium Economy seats directly to travellers in the most unexpected of settings.

Passengers check in at a custom-built airline desk, complete with printed boarding passes, before stepping into the luxurious Aria Suite or Premium Economy seat, allowing them to physically feel the difference before they fly. The journey continues with a photobooth moment, for customers to share their travel experience on social media, and includes instant giveaways and an entry into a prize draw for two return Business class flights.

Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite has sliding privacy doors, 24-inch widescreen 4K TVs with Bluetooth audio streaming, and thoughtfully designed LED suite lighting. The experience also features Cathay’s brand-new Premium Economy seats, all part of the airline’s commitment to deliver exceptional comfort and innovation.

Steph Babin, managing partner at Curious Nation, said: “We set out to create a ground-level experience that matched the premium quality of Cathay’s new Aria Suite. By recreating a taste of the inflight journey in unexpected places, we’re sparking curiosity, building emotional connection, and allowing people to physically feel the difference. It’s a great example of how experiential can bring brand promises to life in a tangible, memorable way.”

Genevieve Brock, head of marketing, southwest pacific, at Cathay Pacific, added: “Our new Aria Suite represents a significant investment in passenger comfort and design excellence. This activation allows us to showcase the artistry and innovation behind Cathay Pacific’s premium cabins in a way that connects directly with travellers. It’s about demonstrating our commitment to thoughtfully crafted experiences that go beyond traditional airline service.”

Passengers can take off on the Cathay Pacific experience at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne until 16 August and Westfield Chatswood Shopping Centre in Sydney from 21 to 23 August. High-impact media placements, planned by Spark Foundry, will run in each retail centre, with public relation efforts driven by Soda Communications.