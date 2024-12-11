Carsales Partners With BP Australia To Offer 6 Cents Per Litre Fuel Discount

With the cost of living continuing to rise, carsales is stepping in to help ease the strain for Aussies. Through a new venture with bp Australia, carsales members can now access a 6 cent per litre discount on fuel, redeemable via the carsales app at over 900 participating bp sites across the country.

Recent research from carsales highlights an increase in Aussies who have had to adjust their budget for a car due to the increasing cost of living and inflation (62%) and this was particularly the case for Gen Zs and Millennials.

By leveraging the nationwide reach of bp, carsales is providing its members with a valuable fuel discount that integrates seamlessly into their everyday lives through the carsales app.

“We’re excited to be partnering with bp to bring real savings and value to our members,” said Rafael Constantinou, executive general manager of marketing, content and customer at carsales. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting Australians throughout their car ownership journey. By integrating this offer into the carsales app, we’re making it easier than ever for our members to save at the pump while delivering added value through convenient and seamless solutions”.

“By partnering with carsales, we’re bringing more rewards to Australian drivers every time they fill up. We’re keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do, and that means finding more opportunities to surprise and delight them with rewards while supporting their convenience and mobility needs,” said bp vice president, marketing Australia and New Zealand, Amanda Woollard.

Customers can now access the offer by downloading the carsales app, signing up for a free carsales account, and scanning their unique BP Rewards Unlocked barcode within the carsales app when filling up with fuel at participating sites. Along with ongoing fuel savings, members can earn BP Points or Qantas Points every time they’re at the pump, and enjoy member offers through carsales and the BP Rewards loyalty program.