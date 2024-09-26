Canteen Launches New Brand Platform, ‘The Flipside Of Cancer’ Via AKQA

Canteen has launched a new brand platform designed to shine a light on the impact that life-changing support can have in helping young people navigate a world turned upside down by cancer.

Canteen has been helping young people impacted by cancer ‘find the flipside’ for close to 40 years, and continues to do so today, through its free and tailored support for young people.

“Canteen’s fundamental brand challenge was a need to emotively, impactfully and concisely articulate Canteen and our impact. ‘The Flipside of Cancer’ platform enables us to highlight the immense distress cancer causes for young people alongside the life-changing support Canteen provides. It’s a really distinctive concept that is also flexible enough to be consistently used across our varied audiences and service offerings,” said Janelle Cook, executive director, marketing and fundraising, Canteen.

“We’re now incredibly excited to launch ‘The Flipside of Cancer’ into market across an integrated, multi-channel campaign that is seeing us invest in building our long-term brand equity as well as driving donations. Canteen relies on the community’s generosity for around 80 per cent of our income so building our supporter base is critical for us to continue providing life-changing support for young people impacted by cancer. We’re excited to be leveraging the strategic and creative expertise of AKQA alongside the media-buying power and sophistication of UM,” Continued Cook.

The first campaign phase launches across SVOD, Radio, Social, and Display to drive maximum reach and audience engagement in anticipation of National Bandanna Day on 24th October. Phase Two will focus on driving long-term brand consideration for Canteen across ATL channels, while also driving regular donations through strategic targeting on social and search.

The anchor piece of the campaign is the brand film. It distils the overwhelming experience of being a young person with cancer – the many well-meaning voices and disorienting moments, and general sense of dislocation and isolation. Then it turns this upside down, to reveal what Canteen creates: The Flipside, where the cancer experience is reframed by empathy and support.

“Canteen needed a brand platform with potency and longevity that could encompass its incredible impact on the lives of young Australians. ‘The Flipside of Cancer’ was created to provide a platform that simply and clearly communicates the life-changing effect of critical cancer support services,” Said Chad Mackenzie, chief creative officer, AKQA.

Brett Eastwood, Client Partner, UM said “The Flipside is such a powerful message of hope and positivity and so we designed a media campaign that taps into trusted storytelling environments with Foxtel and SCA utilising the full media ecosystem to drive awareness & comprehension of Canteen’s uplifting message. Our digital activity works to complement our broadcast approach by engaging and nurturing our target audience through the funnel across social & display to donate and bring the ‘Flipside’ message to life.”

The campaign builds momentum ahead of the 30th anniversary of Canteen’s iconic National Bandanna Day in October.

CREDITS

Client: Canteen

Executive Director of Marketing & Fundraising: Janelle Cook

Head of Marketing & Communications: Kerry Kalcher

Digital Marketing Manager: Cait Wrigley

Digital Marketing Specialist: Ravi Beedham

Brand & Communications Manager: Maeve Redmond

Strategic and creative agency: AKQA

Media agency: UM

Film

Production Company: Clockwork Films

Director: Gemma Lee

EP: Heath George/Damien Whitney

Music: John Mackay

Sound House: Smith & Western

Photography

Production Company: SAM I AM

Photographer: Billy Plummer

EP: Mel Reardon

Producer: Lucy Whirledge