Bullfrog ECD Daniel Sparkes To Depart

Bullfrog’s ECD Daniel Sparkes will depart the Melbourne creative agency in a week.

“After five years of guiding Bullfrog from a 4-person start-up to being recognised as Victorian and Independent Agency of the Year, it’s time for me to find the next thing that sets my soul on fire,” he posted on LinkedIn.

“In a week, I’ll be finishing up at Bullfrog and am available for freelance until I find the next thing that sets my heart ablaze. For any agency or brands that need support solving problems, ideating the weird and wonderful, directing art or leading teams, feel free to reach out. I’ll buy the coffees.”

Bullfrog’s CEO, Dalton Henshaw, thanked Sparkes.

“Our worlds collided when the world around us was locking down. A big vision, a cardboard sign, and a ton of naivety on both sides fuelled a shared determination to build a creative business with excellence at every turn, one that is truly different and, most importantly, one that fights for its people,” he wrote.

“5 years on, almost to the day, you’ve helped the BULLFROG army achieve exactly that and more.

“We all can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for you, Hayley and Madison. I have no doubt it will be equally as remarkable.”