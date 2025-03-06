AdvertisingNewsletter

Bullfrog ECD Daniel Sparkes To Depart

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
The Bullfrog team winning VIC Agency of the Year at the B&T Awards. Sparkes centre-left.

Bullfrog’s ECD Daniel Sparkes will depart the Melbourne creative agency in a week.

“After five years of guiding Bullfrog from a 4-person start-up to being recognised as Victorian and Independent Agency of the Year, it’s time for me to find the next thing that sets my soul on fire,” he posted on LinkedIn.

“In a week, I’ll be finishing up at Bullfrog and am available for freelance until I find the next thing that sets my heart ablaze. For any agency or brands that need support solving problems, ideating the weird and wonderful, directing art or leading teams, feel free to reach out. I’ll buy the coffees.”

Bullfrog’s CEO, Dalton Henshaw, thanked Sparkes.

“Our worlds collided when the world around us was locking down. A big vision, a cardboard sign, and a ton of naivety on both sides fuelled a shared determination to build a creative business with excellence at every turn, one that is truly different and, most importantly, one that fights for its people,” he wrote.

“5 years on, almost to the day, you’ve helped the BULLFROG army achieve exactly that and more.

“We all can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds for you, Hayley and Madison. I have no doubt it will be equally as remarkable.”

Related posts:

  1. TBWA\Sydney Hires Special’s Josh Taylor Dadds
  2. Havas Grows In Asia-Pacific But Global Revenues Down
  3. The General Store Nabs Sharon Edmondston From M&C Saatchi
  4. HSBC’s Stephanie Ng, Nissan’s Mikimasa Hamamatsu Announced As APAC Effie Awards Jury Heads
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Doohly Joins OOHMAA To Strengthen Its Commitment To The New Zealand Market
ESPN To Showcase All The Action Of The 2025 NBL Championship Series
Big W Beats Bunnings Warehouse In Power Retail Online Retailer Rankings
SEN To Broadcast Every Game Of 2025 AFL Premiership Season Live & Free
Register Lost your password?