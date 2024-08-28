B&T Sister Site Travel Weekly Sets Sail With Dedicated “Cruise News” Newsletter

MediaNewsletter

Travel Weekly editor Grant Jones, Deputy Editor Sofia Geraghty and Features Editor Zach Havard.
Travel Weekly editor Grant Jones, Deputy Editor Sofia Geraghty and Features Editor Zach Havard.

Travel Weekly, Australia’s most-read travel trade publication — and sister site of this venerable industry organ — has launched a new weekly digital newsletter, Cruise News, with the first edition released yesterday, Tuesday 27 August.

This newsletter is a fantastic fresh addition to the booming local and international cruise industry and will cover all aspects of this exciting mode of travel, from river to ocean, domestic and international, luxury and expedition, plus fly-cruise and local developments.

In a constantly changing industry, Cruise News will also feature profiles of industry leaders, insights from industry experts, opinion pieces and evergreen content, all in one informative email sent to Travel Weekly’s readers every Tuesday afternoon.

Cruise News will sit under the existing Travel Weekly website, which attracts more than one hundred thousand visits a month.

“Cruise is big news,” says Travel Weekly editor Grant Jones.

“From new Australian destinations to celebrity chefs, from kid-friendly cruises to luxury laps of Europe, everyone is talking cruise.

“We believe that the best is yet to come, so what better way to keep agents and the travel industry informed than with a dedicated weekly newsletter hitting your inbox every Tuesday afternoon.”

The coming wave season marks an exciting time in the cruise industry so make sure you keep an eye out for Cruise News every Tuesday!

