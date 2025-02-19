Bruce McAvaney Returns To Host Seven’s AFL Coverage

Sports broadcaster Bruce McAvaney is set to return home to Seven’s live and free AFL coverage on Seven and 7plus Sport.

The Australian Football Hall of Famer and Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee will host Seven’s coverage across Sunday nights and marquee matches.

Having first joined the Seven AFL commentary team in 1990, McAvaney has gone on to call more than 1000 AFL games, 20 AFL Grand Finals and hosted 21 Brownlow Medals.

“I’ve always had a deep passion for the game, but returning to the 7AFL team for the 2024 Finals Series reminded me just how much I love being part of it. I can’t wait to be back alongside Seven’s outstanding football team in a hosting role for the 2025 season. Some of my fondest memories have been in Seven’s AFL commentary box, and I can’t wait to witness more unforgettable moments during the 2025 season,” Bruce McAvaney said.

“Bruce McAvaney is simply unrivalled and the greatest sports broadcaster of our generation. He is a beloved member of the Seven family, and we are thrilled that he is returning to our AFL coverage for Sunday nights and marquee matches this season. When Bruce returned to our AFL coverage during the Finals in 2024, we saw an outpouring of love from footy fans all over the country and we can’t wait to see Australians embrace him again throughout the 2025 season,” Seven Network director of sport, Chris Jones added.

“Bruce is a living legend in sports and AFL broadcasting, and his experience, passion and contribution will be invaluable to an already talent-stacked AFL line up at Seven and welcomed by footy fans around the country,” Seven’s head of AFL and sport innovation, Gary O’Keeffe said.

Seven’s AFL match coverage in 2025 includes matches on 23 Thursday nights, 24 Friday nights, 25 Sunday afternoons, five Sunday nights, plus marquee games and every game in the Finals Series including – exclusive to Seven and 7plus Sport – the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final. Plus, fans in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia can watch every game involving teams from their home states.

The seven-day-a-week AFL offering will include The Front Bar, along with a series of brand-new AFL offerings for Seven and 7plus Sport, giving footy fans access to fresh AFL content every single day.

The AFL programs include The Agenda Setters, Unfiltered, Extra Time, Sunday Footy Feast, The Wash Up, Kane’s Call, podcasts and more.