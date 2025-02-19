AdvertisingNewsletter

Bruce McAvaney Returns To Host Seven’s AFL Coverage

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Bruce McAvaney.
Bruce McAvaney.

Sports broadcaster Bruce McAvaney is set to return home to Seven’s live and free AFL coverage on Seven and 7plus Sport.

The Australian Football Hall of Famer and Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductee will host Seven’s coverage across Sunday nights and marquee matches.

Having first joined the Seven AFL commentary team in 1990, McAvaney has gone on to call more than 1000 AFL games, 20 AFL Grand Finals and hosted 21 Brownlow Medals.

“I’ve always had a deep passion for the game, but returning to the 7AFL team for the 2024 Finals Series reminded me just how much I love being part of it. I can’t wait to be back alongside Seven’s outstanding football team in a hosting role for the 2025 season. Some of my fondest memories have been in Seven’s AFL commentary box, and I can’t wait to witness more unforgettable moments during the 2025 season,” Bruce McAvaney said.

“Bruce McAvaney is simply unrivalled and the greatest sports broadcaster of our generation. He is a beloved member of the Seven family, and we are thrilled that he is returning to our AFL coverage for Sunday nights and marquee matches this season. When Bruce returned to our AFL coverage during the Finals in 2024, we saw an outpouring of love from footy fans all over the country and we can’t wait to see Australians embrace him again throughout the 2025 season,” Seven Network director of sport, Chris Jones added.

“Bruce is a living legend in sports and AFL broadcasting, and his experience, passion and contribution will be invaluable to an already talent-stacked AFL line up at Seven and welcomed by footy fans around the country,” Seven’s head of AFL and sport innovation, Gary O’Keeffe said.

Seven’s AFL match coverage in 2025 includes matches on 23 Thursday nights, 24 Friday nights, 25 Sunday afternoons, five Sunday nights, plus marquee games and every game in the Finals Series including – exclusive to Seven and 7plus Sport – the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final. Plus, fans in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia can watch every game involving teams from their home states.

The seven-day-a-week AFL offering will include The Front Bar, along with a series of brand-new AFL offerings for Seven and 7plus Sport, giving footy fans access to fresh AFL content every single day.

The AFL programs include The Agenda Setters, Unfiltered, Extra Time, Sunday Footy Feast, The Wash Up, Kane’s Call, podcasts and more.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (18/2/25): A Current Affair Reveals Shocking Finding Of Sexual Touching At Sydney Childcare Centre
  2. TV Ratings (11/2/25): MAFS’ Morena Goes Rogue In Outburst With Tony
  3. Seven’s Katie Finney Opens Up On A Year Of ‘Ups & Downs’, Sales Team Confusion, Streaming Success, Phoenix Rising & TV’s Education Job
  4. TV Ratings (13/02/2025): Fan Favourites Exit The Jungle As I’m A Celeb Finale Approaches
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Former Brag Media Co-Founder Sues Vinyl Group Over Acquisition
Ten’s Coverage Of The Formula 1 Breaks Gambling Ad Rules – ACMA
Heading To Cairns Crocodiles? Secure Your Stay with Exclusive Discounts!
TV Ratings (18/2/25): A Current Affair Reveals Shocking Finding Of Sexual Touching At Sydney Childcare Centre
Register Lost your password?