Breville Launches Global Campaign For Oracle Jet Espresso Machine, via The Cowboys

Breville has partnered with Sydney and Adelaide-based indie creative shop The Cowboys to help launch its latest espresso machine, the Oracle Jet.

Marking 10 years since the launch of Breville’s signature Oracle innovation, the Oracle Jet sets a new standard in performance, automation and speed through a number of leading-edge upgrades that allow customers to achieve professional results with thoughtful automation at every stage.

Noel Burchill, Breville’s head of global brand strategy and advertising says “Our latest campaign with The Cowboys illustrates how consumers can enjoy the café experience in their own kitchen. With step-by-step automation and the innovative ThermoJet Heating System, specialty coffee is more accessible than ever before with The Oracle Jet.

The campaign launch revolves around the ‘Unlock the Pro Within’ creative platform, designed to appeal to time-pour gourmets seeking effortless mastery of specialty coffee at home. The hero creative demonstrates how it magically bestows professional-level skills upon the user through a magic barista apron, transforming everyday coffee enthusiasts into skilled baristas with just the press of a button.

The campaign launches in Australia, the US, Germany, and the UK, with the creative being localised in additional markets worldwide.

“For the launch, we aimed to capture effortless mastery,” said Jarrad Collings, Creative Partner at The Cowboys. “The barista apron is a symbol of expertise, and we wanted to highlight how anyone can seamlessly transition to achieving professional results at home.”

The campaign created by The Cowboys unfolds through free-to-air TV, digital platforms, and social media.

A series of short-form films focus on key aspects of the espresso machine’s mastery including the ThermoJet heating system, cold coffee capabilities, automation, and Auto MilQ technology. These are complemented by long-form content that dives deeper into these innovations and specialty coffee features.

Burchill added, “Our partnership with The Cowboys has spanned eight years, during which they’ve consistently shown a deep understanding of our business and consumers. Their work on global product launches and category positioning has been excellent with a proven ability to transform complex technology into clear and compelling consumer propositions. We’re extremely pleased with this latest collaboration.”

The campaign also includes the documentary film “Minds Behind the Machine”, offering an insider’s view of the innovation process through the perspectives of the engineers and designers, showcasing their expertise and dedication.

Additionally, a series of post-purchase videos provide how-to guides and maintenance tips, ensuring customers maximise their machine’s potential and enhance their overall experience.

The global launch is complemented with a suite of photography assets for in-store, promotions, and social. Rounding out the launch is a new in-store experience that leverages the espresso machine’s LCD screen. Through a captivating visual showcase, it highlights the machine’s key features, designed to grab attention and elevate its presence in retail environments.

Credits:

Creative agency – The Cowboys

Client – Breville

Production company – Rodeo @ The Cowboys

Director – Toby Morris

Director (Minds Behind the Machine) – Matt Sterne

Producer – Henry Richardson

Photographer – David Collins

Post Production – Producible

VFX – Skyhouse

Retouching – Sterne Creative