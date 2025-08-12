Brands Hold Their Breath Ahead Of Climate Active Review & Proposed Changes To ‘Greenwashing’ Regulation

The carbon neutral certification scheme, Climate Active, has come under fire after over 100 companies exited in the past two years, including Australia Post, Canva, and Telstra. Currently under review by the government with results expected to be published soon, it marks an “integrity crisis” in carbon marketing that has potential risks for advertisers and companies making carbon neutral claims.

B&T chatted with not-for-profit research and advocacy group Climate Integrity founder Claire Snyder and Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) lawyer Kirsty Ruddock, who have engaged organisations such as Qantas making allegedly false ‘carbon neutral’ claims.

Climate Active held a public consultation in 2023 on a paper that outlined potential reforms to Climate Active and sought input on the future of the program.

The department received 158 submissions. Climate Active’s website states that feedback is being considered alongside the future direction of the Climate Active program, which is subject to government feedback.

“That scheme is the source for many carbon neutral claims; it’s a legacy climate program intended to support and accelerate climate action. The recent events have shown us that it has not stayed relevant and up to date with science. In some ways, it has supported corporate greenwashing,” Snyder said.

“Hopefully, the review will deal with the legacy role that Climate Active has had in supporting carbon neutral claims and hopefully offer an alternative for companies that want to promote their green activities and ensure it’s done responsibly,” she added.

Climate Active provides certification to businesses and other organisations to verify that they are carbon neutral. If certified, it is taken to mean that an organisation has neutralised the impacts its greenhouse gas emissions have on global warming by buying carbon offsets, which represent emission reductions achieved elsewhere.

EnergyAustralia’s Greenwashing Case Sets Precedent

In fact, Climate Active certified EnergyAustralia, the energy giant that was caught up in Australia’s first ‘greenwashing’ case back in May.

EnergyAustralia reached an out-of-court settlement with climate advocacy group Parents for Climate and apologised to more than 400,000 customers over its marketing of its “Go Neutral” carbon offset program.

It’s worth noting that the ‘greenwashing’ case was not a legal decision. EnergyAustralia settled the case with Parents for Climate and as part of the terms of that settlement, agreed to the factual argument of the case, which was that buying carbon offsets does not undo the harms from burning fossil fuels for a customer’s energy use.

Snyder said it was a “significant admission” on the part of EnergyAustralia, since its carbon neutral claims had been a huge part of its climate and marketing strategy.

By acknowledging that the climate strategy did not in fact do what it had claimed, this case sends a clear signal to other brands that may be using similar strategies, Snyder and Ruddock said.

“EnergyAustralia admitting that offsetting is not a credible climate solution highlights for other companies that this isn’t a high-integrity practice,” Snyder said.

In April, Climate Integrity filed a letter of concern to Red Energy, asking the company to drop its ‘carbon neutral’ gas product for the same reasons highlighted by Parents for Climate in their lawsuit against EnergyAustralia.

Red Energy has since changed the name of their carbon neutral gas product and included a detailed disclaimer that offsets don’t undo climate harms from energy use, but continues to offer the product.

WAITING ON RED ENERGY RESPONSE

“They’re in a strange place in terms of what they’re marketing to their customers with some mixed messaging about what offsets are and what they do,” Snyder said.

“Any companies that are relying on carbon neutral claims should make sure they are aware of the increasing reputation and legal risks, and that their directors are aware of them, too”.

And it’s not just EnergyAustralia–greenwashing cases are starting to multiply. In April 2025, Clorox was ordered by the ACCC to pay $8.25m in penalties for misleading claims that certain GLAD products were made of recycled ‘ocean plastic’.

“There is a growing integrity crisis in carbon marketing, which comes with legal and reputation consequences for brands. Marketing teams need to understand that risk,” she added.

The Australian Consumer Law can apply to all of those involved in misleading advertising, including those who are involved in the development of the campaigns and advertising itself, not just the companies making the products themselves.

Other certification schemes exist that brands can voluntarily join to show their commitment to being green. One that may come to mind is B Corp–the PR “disaster” that ensued when four Havas agencies had their B Corp status revoked following Shell’s account win is proof of the risk to brand image and customer loyalty brands are up against when they fail to show integrity in their environmental claims and commitments.

The Law’s Response

“The Australian Consumer Law does provide protections against misleading claims as this case illustrates, but the broad nature of green claims has been the subject of significant debate about whether further laws are needed to protect consumers,” Ruddock said.

“For example, a Senate Committee is investigating green claims and whether existing laws are adequate, and is due to report later this year. Overseas in Spain and the UK, legislation is being considered to ban all fossil fuel advertising as an alternative approach.

“This area is constantly evolving, and we would like to see further action taken by regulators to ensure misleading claims are reduced,” she added.

In March of this year, the Legislative Assembly for the Australian Capital Territory voted for a Greens motion to ban fossil fuel and gambling companies from sponsoring school programs from next year.

It comes after Comms Declare released a national survey which found 56 per cent of parents were against coal, oil and gas companies sponsoring school programs and 87 per cent of parents said they would prefer government funding over fossil fuel companies.

There are more than 60 fossil fuel-sponsored school programs across the country, which some experts have claimed are used to improve the image of the industry and give often one-sided information about energy and climate change.

“The Capital Territory has again shown its climate leadership and we applaud this decision to free students from the insidious marketing of fossil fuels in classrooms,” Belinda Noble, founder and president of advocacy group Comms Declare, said.

“I think there is a strong case in Australia to regulate green claims and to help reduce green washing, and that would support companies on how they can make sure that they’re being clear and transparent with their customers and not making false or misleading claims when it comes to things like being carbon neutral,” she said.

Advertisers and marketers would do well to check and double-check what messages they’re putting out to consumers in any climate-related claims. It’s particularly important they keep an eye on changing regulations as brands await the government’s report from its Climate Active review to be published.

While it might be a tense time for some, for others it’s a chance to step up in an industry that is struggling with transparency and cut through the noise with products and marketing that genuinely serve to help the environment.