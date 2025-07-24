Branding Agency Principals Refreshes Melbourne Property Group Jellis Craig

Branding agency Principals has refreshed the brand for Melbourne property group Jellis Craig.

Established in 1991, the Jellis Craig network is a property business based on ethics, integrity and personal service. With a commitment to progressive thinking, Jellis Craig has continually evolved and grown to become one of Melbourne’s largest and most trusted real estate groups with offices located across the city and regional Victoria’s most sought-after suburbs.

In recent years, players in the space have refreshed their brands. Looking to position Jellis Craig as a premium, fresh, progressive and forward-thinking property agency, the business called on Principals.

“Our mission for Principals was clear: ensure our brand is at the forefront of the industry, relevant for our exclusive high-end clients while encompassing the breadth of services we offer and equipped to carry us into the future,” said Andrew McCann, Jellis Craig CEO.

The process began with an audit of Jellis Craig’s competitors and the wider market before Principals mapped out creative territories.

Working with the Jellis Craig design team, who were responsible for producing a consistent flow of marketing materials, design concepts that sharpened the visual identity, and built on and modernised the brand’s established distinctive assets.

“The refreshed Jellis Craig brand needs to deliver aspirational sophistication and personal approachability. To be a power player in highly competitive markets, from Northside to Bayside and regional Victoria. This was a nuanced task that required strategic design thinking and a solution with creative flexibility and balance,” said Tim Riches, Principals director.

The final result is a brand that is aspirational, approachable and speaks to Jellis Craig’s purpose: to be a trusted guide, providing expertise through moments of change, while trailblazing growth in the property industry.

“The new brand captures who we are today—personal, premium, forward-thinking and deeply committed to elevating the property experience for our clients. It’s a platform that not only reflects our values but empowers us to grow. Working with Principals was a genuinely collaborative process grounded in a deep understanding of our market and ambition,” added McCann