BONDS, Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Back Australia’s SailGP Team

BONDS has taken title partnership of one of Australia’s hottest sports properties, which also unveiled Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as new co-owners.

It is the first time a brand has become title sponsor of SailGP’s most successful team.

Jackman and Reynolds join Driver and CEO Tom Slingsby in leading the freshly rebranded BONDS Flying Roos SailGP team.

Under its new ownership, BONDS underwear will now be keeping the “down under” nether regions of Aussie athletes race-ready in its famously comfy undies.

“We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure. Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride,” Jackman and Reynolds said.

“Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our BONDS. No further questions.”

Tom Slingsby, Driver, CEO & co-owner of the BONDS Flying Roos said, “This is an incredible milestone for us and for our sport, having global icons Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds come on board as co-owners of our team.

“They bring unmatched star power, a love for storytelling, and a sharp sense of humour that fits perfectly with our team. With BONDS joining as our Title Partner and the launch of the BONDS Flying Roos, we’re building something distinctly Australian; a team driven by spirit, resilience, and national pride.”

The BONDS multi-year partnership marks the first time the Australian SailGP Team has had a Title Partner. As both Official Title Partner and Official Underwear Partner, BONDS brings more than a century of Aussie heritage – and signature comfort – to the BONDS Flying Roos.

“BONDS is famous for its signature Aussie spirit and it’s no secret that Aussies love sport, being on the water, and just a hint of danger. Enter SailGP, the next exciting chapter in our journey to take BONDS to the world,” said Tanya Deans, President BONDS Australia.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with such an iconic duo and an adrenaline-fuelled sport ready for its moment in the spotlight. And how do you say no to Hugh Jackman? He’s Australian royalty! As we set sail on this new adventure, the BONDS Flying Roos have one less thing to worry about – we’ve got their backs (and bums) covered.”

The BONDS Flying Roos sponsorship comes hot off the heels of Robert Irwin being wheeled out as the underwear brands US ambassador.

‘A landmark moment’

Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison, SailGP pits 12 national crews in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, ripping past 100 km/h just meters from shore in the world’s most iconic harbors.

Led by Olympic gold medallist Slingsby, Australia has owned the leaderboard, three championships in four seasons, and now embarks on a new chapter aimed at super-charging fan engagement far beyond the dock.

SailGP is one of the hottest sports sponsorship opportunities in the world. In its fifth season, The competition offers world class athletes and racing, cutting edge technology, a high net worth audience, meaningful integrations, an uncluttered brand environment, and is a genuine leader in meeting its ESG commitments.

SailGP director Andy Thompson said: “Today marks a landmark moment not just for the Australia SailGP Team, but for the trajectory of SailGP globally. We’re thrilled to officially welcome Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as co-owners of the newly-branded BONDS Flying Roos, bringing with them an extraordinary combination of global reach, vision, commercial nous and no doubt plenty of fun along the way too.”

B&T recently caught up with SailGP’s chief commercial officer Charlie Dewhurst and Accor’s sponsorships lead Stuart Wareman to find out what makes the competition and sport such a compelling proposition.

The BONDS Flying Roos SailGP Team will make their official debut under their new name and ownership at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix from June 7-8. The Australian crew aims to defend their leading position on the leaderboard while striving for a memorable victory to celebrate their new co-owners and partners.