Kylian Mbappe is a fan and a commercial backer. So, too, is Sebastian Vettel. US soccer star Jozy Altidore has also come on board. And they’re not alone. It feels like SailGP is having a ‘coming of age’ moment, but that would be selling the fledgling competition short.
The world’s premier sailing competition, which pits 12 national teams against each other in 13 regattas across the world, is building serious momentum, growing global TV audiences, selling out grandstands and luring some of the world’s premier luxury brands to the party.
The competition was founded by billionaire and Oracle founder Larry Ellison – who owns Team Oracle USA – and New Zealand sailing legend Russell Coutts.
According to the Sports Business Journal, SailGP is on course to hit revenues between $100 million and $150 million this year, which is a significant increase from the $10 million it generated in its 2019 debut season. The league is also on the cusp of profitability, and is selling the few teams it still owns for figures of $50 million or more.
Last year, the competition was recognised by Fast Company as one the most innovative and fastest growing sports properties in the world.
Charlie Dewhurst, the chief commercial officer of SailGP, told B&T that when the competition launched its aim was to “redefine” sailing, which it largely has achieved. Today, that ambition has changed tack to become one of the premier and most sustainable global sports events.
“Formula One is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year and we want to be here in 70 years,” he said. “We want to grow and get to that global scale, creating a sports and entertainment platform that not only has global appeal to a racing audience, but is also a leader in innovation and ESG.”
Each SailGP race is broadcast to more than 200 markets around the world, including Foxtel and SBS in Australia, and CBS in the US, attracting an average audience north of 20 million, up from 3 million in its first year. SailGP strategically partners with broadcasters to expand its reach rather than viewing broadcast and streaming as a significant revenue stream.
In the past year, its social media following has doubled to 4 million with TikTok leading the growth.
Chief content officer Melissa Lawton, the former head of production at Meta and a content lead at Red Bull TV, has helped transform SailGP’s broadcast, making the sport accessible and easy to understand, while commissioning content that “profiles and heroes” athletes, such as Emirates GB owner Ben Ainsley.
These measures have helped SailGP grow its fanbase beyond a sailing audience that follows the America’s Cup and Sydney to Hobart.
“We have an audience of relatively young trendsetters,” Dewhurst said. “They’re early adopters, tech first, and have a propensity to travel but also retain an affluence. They tend to over-index in terms of being senior decision makers.
“We’re not trying to pretend that we’re going to hit as many eyeballs as you would with the Premier League in the UK or the NFL in the US or Aussie rules here, but we can have a very credible and engaged audience of people that are relevant to brands in the luxury consumer goods segment. We have a really unique B2B platform that’s relevant for brands looking to do business with other businesses.”
SailGP’s pitch to brands is that it offers global reach, an affluent audience with disposable income, as well as cutting edge technology and is the cleanest racing sport in the business.
On the technology front, Each F50 is equipped with 125 sensors that process more than 35K data points per second per boat.
This year, SailGP is using AI technology to provide more data to the teams to preemptively replace failing parts and warn teams of crashes. It also uses this data to enhance the fan experience at home, using VR, and at the venues.
Oracle, a foundation partner, provides the cloud and database infrastructure to stream real-time race metrics to athletes, coaches, umpires and even fans.
SailGP’s ambition is to be the world’s most sustainable and purpose-driven global sports and entertainment platform. Aside from its craft being powered by nature, SailGP runs an Impact League that rewards teams for taking action to protect the planet and make sailing more inclusive. This is currently being led by the Mubadala Brazil team.
The competition also has pathways for female sailors. It is one of the few professional sports where women compete alongside men. In the Australian outfit, Natasha Byrant is the team’s strategist.
SailGP offers sponsors a mix of prestige, an engaged high net worth audience, global reach, technology and purpose into a closely integrated sports and entertainment package. This has helped the competition attract major multi-year partnerships.
For this season, Rolex expanded its partnership to secure SailGP naming rights after leaving the Formula One, while other tier one partners include Oracle, Emirates, DP World and Mubadala. Apex and Accor are also significant partners.
“DP World is going through this transition at the moment where they’re changing perceptions from being a port operator into a smart logistics business and and they’ve got a number of partnerships in market, including with McLaren,” Dewhurst explained.
“We can deliver a much more integrated partnership than they’ve had before where they do all of our logistics, helping us to ship equipment around the world and make that process much more sustainable.”
Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is another long-term partner that has teamed up with SailGP to raise awareness and engagement in markets outside of the Middle East.
“They looked at every single sports platform, rights holder, entertainment, arts, music, and decided we were the organisation that proved that we had the most relevant platform for them,” Dewhurst explained.
Another company that has expanded its partnership with SailGP is the global hotel and hospitality group Accor.
Traditionally, Accor has had a strong presence in Europe and other global markets but was lacking in scale in the US. In 2016, Accor acquired Fairmont Raffles Hotels International, expanding into the luxury and lifestyle space, and growing its footprint in the North American market.
The group approached SailGP to raise awareness and top of mind salience within its major markets, including luxury customers in the Americas.
Accor global SVP of experiences, events and sponsorships, Stuart Wareman, told B&T that when surveying Accor members, ‘sailing’ as a marketing platform came out strong in its ability to appeal to high net worth individuals in North America.
The company backed France’s America’s Cup bid through its ‘Orient Express’ brand, which is launching the world’s largest sailing boat cruise ship, Silent Seas.
This partnership continued by supporting the French team in SailGP before a broader sponsorship package was locked in to become the official hotel and hospitality partner of the competition.
“Our competitors are in Formula One and have been for a number of years,” Wareman said. “It’s a cluttered environment and very difficult to stand out. SailGP offered us something that was new, fresh and a relatively clean platform, certainly in our category. It also allows us to do something quite meaningful, impactful and to stand out.”
Wareman said that SailGP’s expansion plans in terms of the competition schedule, number of teams competing, viewership and fandom is another hook, as too are its purpose commitments.
“Being able to demonstrate what we’re doing and showing what we’ll be able to do through the lens of a platform like SailGP is actually a powerful tool. As that traveling circus goes around the world, you can shine a light on individual hotels, what they’re doing, and it wraps up into something much more meaningful as a partnership offering,” he said.
“Fan travel is a big contributor to the climate problem, and we have to work towards and be part of the solution. So that’s the purpose lens behind it and what has informed our ‘ALL A’ Board’ activation program to get people behind the cause right.
“We can do our bit in terms of having a responsible agenda for reducing our carbon footprint when fans are staying in our hotels, there’s an eco friendly element to it.”
Accor’s catering company Potel Chabot is also the official catering partner of SailGP, building more value into the partnership.
SailGP also fits Accor’s Live Limitless lifestyle loyalty program; attending a SailGP event is one of its “money can’t buy” member experiences.
The relationship is mutually beneficial; by promoting SailGP to its 100 million members, it raises awareness about the competition to new audiences.
“What we see is that hotel guests who are aware of SailGP are much more aware about our loyalty program and the 46 brands within our portfolio,” Wareman said.
Dewhurst says that SailGP is still on the lookout for sponsors in a few categories, such as finance and automotive, but will not saturate the product by going beyond eight core tier one partners. The ability for partners to integrate will be key to brands who are interested; Dewhurst says that SailGP is not merely a “badging exercise”.
SailGP’s vision is to grow into a 20-race season with a successful commercial program to boot. Most of the competing teams are now in private hands with the Australian team on the cusp of a sale.
As popularity of the competition soars, bringing new audiences to the sport, SailGP isn’t merely redefine sailing; its impact could extend across world sport on the water and off it.
SailGP’s next event is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 4-5 May.
Racegoers were greeted to a festival atmosphere on Shark Island for the final of the KPMG Australia SailGP.
A dozen F50 catamarans, which go up to speeds of 102 km/h, tacked, jibed and flew on foils around a racecourse within striking distance of the island.
Shark Island provides a unique vantage point as the yachts sail around the perimeter of the island against glorious Sydney city backdrops.
Entertainment, in the form of a brass instrument band and DJ, kept punters in good spirits between races and after the event. Hospitality was provided by Fishbowl and Mesina on a sweltering summer’s day, while plenty kept lubricated with an assortment of water, beer, wine, pre-mixed spirits and more water.
In the final, Emirates Great Britain, piloted by Olympic gold medallist Giles Scott, prevailed, ahead of NorthStar Canada and Team Australia.
Spectators found the racing inspiring, even though the Aussies, who have won three of the past four SailGP seasons, had to settle for bronze on home waters.
Sally, who was attending her third SailGP event, told B&T: “I love the sailing, speed and adrenaline. Sydney is a gorgeous backdrop for it and to be in the middle of a racecourse is just phenomenal. I’ll be going to more of these in the future.”
Darren, who grew up in Broken Hill, added: “You are watching racing in front of one of the most iconic harbour views in the world. It doesn’t hurt Australia goes through the finish line first plenty of times. It’s lovely to be sitting in nature watching something that is powered by nature.”
Another sailing fan, Dave attended with his partner Zoe and son Xavier. An America’s Cup fan for many years, Dave said that SailGP is the next evolution of the sport.
“It provides exposure to people who aren’t from a sailing background. The shorter format and the better television product of SailGP would appeal to people who aren;t familiar with the sport.”
Xavier, 13, is an avid sailor and hopes to represent Australia one day.
“I love everything about this, the boats going fast, the foiling and it’s a really great atmosphere. It inspires me a lot and one of the things that keeps me wanting to do the sport. Meeting Tom Slignsby last year was a dream come true. He was super nice, encouraged me and I got to name my boat after him.”
It’s rare for fans to have access to athletes in a world class competition, but that is exactly what capped off the day after Emirates Great Britain picked up their trophy – a green and gold helm.
Giles and his crew mixed with fans, signed autographs and took selfies before a DJ continued the party. A great day of sailing and spectating all around.
Words and photos below by Arvind Hickman