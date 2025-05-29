Bold New Women’s Sporting Show Momentum Picked Up By Binge & Kayo Sports

Momentum a bold new women’s sports show from Missing Perspectives has officially been announced to make the jump to BINGE, Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

The Foxtel Group platforms have picked up the ground breaking series, with Season 1 and the first episode of Season 2 available to stream on BINGE, Kayo Sports and Foxtel from 4pm AEST May 28.

Launched earlier this year at the Australian Open with a live show featuring tennis star Destanee Aiava, Momentum is a bold and unapologetic response to the ongoing underrepresentation of women in sports media. Created by young women, for young women, the show speaks directly to a Gen Z and millennial audience that legacy media has too often overlooked.

Hosted by sports creator Kat Sasso and produced by Logie Award-winner Lavender Baj, Momentum blends sport, culture, and lifestyle—breaking down the traditional silos of sports content and offering a multi-dimensional platform where young women can see themselves reflected in every episode.

“We’re thrilled to bring Momentum to screens across the country,” said Missing Perspectives founder Phoebe Saintilan-Stocks. “This partnership with Foxtel Group marks a major moment for women’s sport – and for the next generation of sports fans who have been waiting to see themselves and their stories represented.”

The first season features interviews with the likes of Julie Uhrman, co-founder and president of Angel City FC; Tina Rahimi, Olympic boxer; Fatima Yousufi, captain of the Afghanistan women’s soccer team; Amy Pejkovic, leading Formula 1 content creator; and Ruby Trew, Olympic skateboarder.

From the rise of female athletes in global leagues to the intersection of sports and identity, Momentum challenges the outdated narratives of traditional sports coverage.