Big Tech Pressures Trump To Fight “Coercive & Discriminatory” Australian Media Laws

America’s tech giants are lobbying the Trump administration to take on the Australian government over new digital media and streaming regulations, warning of potential financial repercussions for U.S. firms.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), which represents major players like Meta, Google, Amazon, Apple, and X (formerly Twitter), has formally urged the White House to pressure Australia to roll back what it calls “coercive and discriminatory” policies.

This push comes as President Donald Trump considers new tariffs in his broader strategy to secure more favourable trade terms for U.S. companies.

At the heart of the dispute is Australia’s planned News Bargaining Incentive, a policy that would require large social media platforms to either strike commercial deals with news outlets or pay a separate charge. The scheme, introduced in December, is a replacement for an earlier opt-out system that allowed platforms to avoid financial obligations by not running news content.

In a submission to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), the CCIA argued that this is a tax specifically targeting U.S. companies.

“Australia’s extraction and redistribution of revenue from U.S. digital suppliers to local news businesses is reported to have cost U.S. firms [US]$140 million annually,” the submission states.

“Currently, the two companies targeted by the law pay AU$250 million annually through deals that were coerced through the threat of this law. However, with the threat of the new ‘incentive’ tax from the Australian government (rate yet to be determined), this cost is likely to significantly increase”.

Beyond social media, the CCIA is also challenging proposed content quotas that would force U.S. streaming services to finance Australian productions, similar to obligations placed on traditional broadcasters.

While the Albanese government initially planned to impose local content quotas on streaming platforms, it has since softened its stance, acknowledging concerns over its alignment with the Australia-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. However, tech companies remain wary of potential future regulatory changes.

“Companies could be required to pay anywhere between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of their local expenditure on Australian content, with qualifications that will likely make it very difficult for U.S. companies to qualify,” Nasr wrote.

“Australia’s online video streaming market is estimated to generate up to $2.3 billion of annual revenue, with the majority of it earned from U.S. companies. If the Australian government pursues the 20% expenditure mandate it has floated in the past year, that would put this revenue at risk.”

The CCIA submission does not explicitly call for new tariffs on Australia but suggests they could be a tool to remove regulatory barriers.

“The overriding goal should not be restrictions on the foreign products or services, but, rather, removal of the barriers,” the submission states.

“Imposing targeted, reciprocal measures, while on occasion necessary as a negotiating tool, invariably incurs costs and unintended consequences”.

Trump, who is weighing whether to impose tariffs on Australian goods as part of his broader trade policy, has yet to outline specific details. The administration’s reciprocal tariffs are scheduled to take effect on April 2, with Australia lobbying to avoid being targeted.

This latest lobbying effort highlights the growing influence of Big Tech executives in Trump’s inner circle.

X owner Elon Musk, a key figure in Trump’s cost-cutting “DOGE” initiative, has cemented himself as one of the president’s closest business allies. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, who had previously maintained strained relationships with Trump, have also realigned their positions. Both have introduced policies favourable to the administration and contributed millions of dollars to his inaugural fund.

The prominence of Big Tech in Trump’s orbit was evident at his inauguration, where Musk, Zuckerberg, and Bezos were given prime seating alongside other top executives.

The CCIA’s opposition to Australia’s regulations is part of a wider push against international digital policies it views as unfairly targeting U.S. companies. The submission also takes aim at Canada’s proposed digital services tax and the European Union’s stricter regulatory regime.

As Trump’s trade team finalises its tariff strategy, Australia faces increasing pressure from the U.S. technology sector. Whether Canberra will bow to Silicon Valley’s demands or stand firm on its policies remains to be seen.