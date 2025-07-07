Bec Judd & Jess Roberts Reveal All In New Cosmetic Treatments LiSTNR Podcast

Bec Judd and Jess Roberts unveil newest, beauty, podcast, Vain-ish. The pair are done with the smoke and mirrors and want their audience to know what it actually takes to look this good with their new LiSTNR podcast.

Vain-ish is Bec Judd as you’ve never heard her. After stealing the spotlight in that iconic Brownlow dress in 2004 (sorry, Chris!), she’s become a cultural force through fashion, media, and major brand deals. Now, she’s pulling back the curtain on what really goes into the glam.

Joining Bec is long time bestie and fellow beauty enthusiast, Jess Roberts—a TV presenter, businesswoman, mother-of-three, interior designer, influencer, and now, podcast host. There’s a legit

science behind why these face cards never decline…and they’re about to share it with you.

Each episode delves into a new corner of beauty culture—featuring celeb guests, including a special tell-all from Nadia Bartel in episode two.

With experts and doctors from the beauty world, endless laughs, and zero filler (okay, some filler), Vain-ish is as chaotic as it is honest.

“Vain-ish is for anyone who’s spent hours down an online rabbit hole of skin hacks and tweakments. We aren’t getting any younger, and there’s a lot of heavy lifting going into our appearance these

days. We’re creating a space to help people make decisions about their own beauty and wellness journeys without shame,” said Judd.

“Bec and I have both felt pressure to look a certain way, and we know we’re not the only ones,” said Roberts. “So, no more gatekeeping—we’re getting real and putting our bodies (and faces) on the line to help people feel more comfortable to be themselves… because we didn’t wake up like this!”

“Vain-ish is refreshingly self-aware and wildly entertaining. It’s the perfect blend of expert insight and the kind of honesty typically reserved for a group chat with your closest friends. Bec and Jess are an irresistible duo and bring a fresh, unfiltered voice to beauty and pop culture,” said Sam Cavanagh, head of content – LiSTNR Original Podcasts.