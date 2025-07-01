AWARD Launches ‘Crash’: A Creative Course Designed For The Pressure Points Of Agency Life

AWARD has launched AWARD Crash, a new two-day intensive course to address one of the most pressing challenges facing agencies today: fast-tracked creatives lacking the soft skills to lead.

Designed for mid-to-senior creatives moving up the career ladder, Crash sharpens the critical skills rarely taught formally — from presenting ideas and navigating feedback, to managing internal dynamics and client relationships.

“Creatives have been promoted quickly over recent years, but the support systems around them haven’t always kept pace,” said Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair and CCO of Saatchi & Saatchi.

“They’ve got the hard skills, yet many haven’t developed the tools to thrive in leadership roles. That can lead to internal friction, work that doesn’t land, and a loss of confidence. AWARD Crash was built to bridge that gap.”

The program is short and practical, unlike traditional training. It combines five online sessions with a day and a half of immersive, small-group workshops and is led by some of the industry’s most respected leaders: van der Merwe, Julian Schreiber (Special Group), Sarah McGregor (AKQA), and Lea Walker (Mrs Walker).

“The reality is, today’s creatives aren’t just idea generators, they’re running a reputation-driven business within the business,” said Schreiber.

“Getting buy-in, collaborating effectively, understanding their role, and staying resilient under pressure are essential skills and this program has been designed to help strengthen those muscles.”

Bookings are now open for courses in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, running throughout September and October.