Avoid FOMO – Apply For The Incredible Cairns Extra Events Now!
From exclusive dinners and lunch and learns, to soirées at luxurious Cairns hotel Crystalbrook Flynn, expressions of interest are now open for a host of Cairns Extras events.
The Cairns Extra events stand in addition to three jam-packed days of inspiring content at the main Cannes in Cairns extravaganza, presented by Pinterest.
The Cairns Extra events have everything including an Uber-exclusive beachside dinner at NuNu restaurant in Palm Cove hosted by everyone’s favourite ride-sharing platform to good food and great company at Taboola’s Salt House gathering.
Plus, The Trade Desk is taking over Crystalbrook Flynn’s Whiskey & Wine for an in-demand mixer event and the Welcome to Boomtown Party is set to be an absolute hoot. We’ve even got something for the early risers with Hivestack by Perion hosting an exclusive Sunrise Yoga session on Cairns’ stunning waterfront Promenade.
Cannes in Cairns ticket holders can express their interest in attending any of these bespoke events now!
Should you miss out on any of these Cairns Extra events, don’t forget that everyone with a ticket is invited to Cannes in Cairns’ legendary Welcome Party, presented by Pinterest.
We’ll also be closing out Cannes in Cairns with another unmissable Closing Party, presented by News Corp, at a top-secret soon-to-be-revealed location.
“From unmissable content in the day to morning fitness events and these brilliant Cairns Extra events, people engage and truly immerse themselves in Cannes in Cairns like no other event in Australia,” said Cannes in Cairns Content Director Pippa Chambers.
Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, kicks off on Tuesday, 4 June with three days of content running until Thursday, 6 June at the Cairns Convention Centre and the new Hemingway’s Brewery track. After that incredible run, everyone will be in need of a rest at the Reef Recovery Day on Friday, 7 June.
New for 2024 is the MOOD x Mental Health First Aid Course. The paid-for short course is accredited by national non-profit organisation Mental Health First Aid Australia and will see participants trained to become Standard Mental Health First Aiders during Cannes in Cairns.
“Cannes in Cairns has the ultimate event tickbox,” Chambers added.
“With inspiration and education at the heart of the content, there’s a boatload of networking opportunities, wellness and fitness events at the start of the day, an accreditation to be gained and also some brilliant ways to reward hard-working staff.”
Only those who have registered their Cannes in Cairns ticket will be able to be accepted for the Cairns Extras.
