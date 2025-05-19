Avid Collective Named Native Advertising Platform Of The Year At Global Native Advertising Institute Awards

Avid Collective has been recognised on the global stage, receiving the prestigious Native Advertising Platform of the Year award at the 2025 global Native Advertising Institute (NAI) Awards.

The annual awards, announced recently in London, honour the most innovative, effective and captivating work in the native advertising industry globally across 39 different categories, including campaigns, research, technology, content and channels.

Avid Collective was one of just a handful of Australian companies recognised in this year’s awards, taking out Gold in the Native Advertising Platform of the Year category.

The award marks Avid Collective’s first international trophy for its branded content platform, which has quickly become renowned worldwide for its ability to deliver meaningful value to both advertisers and publishers through bespoke, publisher-created content that drives genuine audience engagement.

Over the past 12 months, Avid has been a key player in the global evolution of the branded content category, creating its own standardised ecosystem. The business also successfully launched Avid PubSuite – its global, market-first, end-to-end platform for branded content campaigns.

In addition, Avid has enhanced its education efforts around the unique benefits of branded content, publishing white papers, partnering with Brand Metrics to provide better measurement tools, and releasing a road map of improved metrics.

“This award recognises Avid Collective the leading branded content platform on the planet. To be awarded on the global stage for our innovation and commitment to the branded content category is humbling. We’ve put a lot of work into building a platform that helps brands and publishers get more value from branded content, and we believe it moves the whole industry forward. This recognition is a proud moment for our team and a fitting highlight in what has been a groundbreaking year for Avid,” said Luke Spano, chief executive officer at Avid Collective.

“We’re especially grateful to our client and publisher partners, who help us continue to drive branded content forward, both for the Avid Collective business and the broader advertising industry.”

Headquartered in Denmark, the NAI is dedicated to helping publishing professionals accelerate their strategic and tactical understanding of the native advertising discipline and excel in their practice, and has the largest international native advertising program globally. This year’s awards – the ninth for the organisation – were judged by a panel of global native advertising experts, including professionals from tech company Nativo, The Washington Post, USA Today and FD Mediagroep.