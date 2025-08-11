AdvertisingNewsletter

Avenue C Hires Top Sydney Strategist Matt Furlong

Arvind Hickman
Arvind Hickman
2 Min Read

One of Australia’s leading strategists, Matt Furlong, has joined Avenue C as a business partner, B&T has learned.

Furlong joins from UM, where he has spent the past 12 years in various strategy roles including the past three-and-a-half years as the agency’s Sydney strategy lead.

At Avenue C, he will work across the agency’s Brown-Forman, Hipages and AMP accounts.

“Matt’s got the brains, the banter, and the guts to shake things up,” Avenue C managing partner Hugo Cutrone told B&T

“Our model means clients get senior leadership fully embedded in their business. Matt’s experience and strategic edge make him a perfect fit for that approach.”

Furlong joins an agency on the rise. This year Avenue C won media planning and buying duties for AMP, as well as briefs for Alinta Energy and Zip Water

“I’m delighted to join Avenue C. Everyone knows they are top operators who go about things the right way,” he said. 

“Being part of that is exciting and energising. When we spoke, I really respected what they stood for and how they treat their people, partners and clients. Let’s do some good media!”

Furlong brings nearly 18 years of experience in planning and strategy roles. Starting at ZenithOptimedia London, he joined Naked Communications in Sydney, before being brought over to UM by then CEO Mat Baxter as an associate director of strategy.

In the past 12 years, Furlong has risen through UM’s ranks to head up strategy in Sydney.

Related posts:

  1. ‘You Can Have It All, But Not At The Same Time’: Imogen Hewitt’s People-First Blueprint For Media Leadership
  2. CUE & Veronika Maine Appoint Sparro By Brainlabs To Media Account
  3. US Law Firm Under Fire For ‘Copying’ Lion-Winning New Zealand Road Safety Campaign
  4. Des Odell Becomes Latest Ex-Omnicom Boss To Join Joy

TAGGED: ,
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Scam Ads: Meta Provides Brands With Stronger Protections & A Streamlined Takedown Process
Sodden City2Surf Still A Smorgasbord Of Sponsorships
Chanel Clark.
The Marketing Club & SMK Partner To Upskill Marketers Through New Digital Training Partnership
US Law Firm Under Fire For ‘Copying’ Lion-Winning New Zealand Road Safety Campaign
Register Lost your password?