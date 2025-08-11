Avenue C Hires Top Sydney Strategist Matt Furlong

One of Australia’s leading strategists, Matt Furlong, has joined Avenue C as a business partner, B&T has learned.

Furlong joins from UM, where he has spent the past 12 years in various strategy roles including the past three-and-a-half years as the agency’s Sydney strategy lead.

At Avenue C, he will work across the agency’s Brown-Forman, Hipages and AMP accounts.

“Matt’s got the brains, the banter, and the guts to shake things up,” Avenue C managing partner Hugo Cutrone told B&T.

“Our model means clients get senior leadership fully embedded in their business. Matt’s experience and strategic edge make him a perfect fit for that approach.”

Furlong joins an agency on the rise. This year Avenue C won media planning and buying duties for AMP, as well as briefs for Alinta Energy and Zip Water.

“I’m delighted to join Avenue C. Everyone knows they are top operators who go about things the right way,” he said.

“Being part of that is exciting and energising. When we spoke, I really respected what they stood for and how they treat their people, partners and clients. Let’s do some good media!”

Furlong brings nearly 18 years of experience in planning and strategy roles. Starting at ZenithOptimedia London, he joined Naked Communications in Sydney, before being brought over to UM by then CEO Mat Baxter as an associate director of strategy.

In the past 12 years, Furlong has risen through UM’s ranks to head up strategy in Sydney.