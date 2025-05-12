Avenue C Wins Media Pitch For Zip Water

Zip Water has appointed independent media agency Avenue C as its media partner across Australia and New Zealand, following a competitive pitch process led by Tumbleturn Marketing Advisory.

The appointment includes both the Zip Water brand in Australia and Zenith Water in New Zealand and marks a major shift towards media consolidation for the business.

Avenue C will oversee the entire communications strategy handling both paid media and collaboration with a village of specialist agencies – Eddy Agency for organic social and influencer marketing, Australian Digital for SEO, and Steve Liu for creative.

“Avenue C impressed us with their strong, integrated approach across media – from social and SEM to influencer and SEO,” said Mike Abbott, managing director ANZ, Zip Water.

“The team was collaborative, credible, and genuinely committed to our growth.

“Their pitch showcased a strong creative vision and a clear grasp of our business, giving us confidence that we’d be partnering with the same dedicated people every day. They earned our trust from the start”.

“Each team member spoke with confidence and clarity in their discipline,” Abbott added.

“Their insights were smart, actionable and showed a seasoned understanding of how to scale brands. Their collaborative energy and passion for media was evident – it wasn’t just about metrics, but meaningful growth”.

The first campaigns are set to roll out mid-year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a business that blends innovation with purpose and has such a clear growth trajectory, both locally and globally. Zip Water’s marketing team is deeply connected to the brand and brings an exceptional level of strategic leadership,” Paula Lopes, digital director at Avenue C said.

“This partnership reflects exactly what Avenue C was built for – collaborating closely to deliver fully integrated, high-impact media solutions. We’re proud to serve as their media village leader and are excited about the journey ahead,” Lopes added.