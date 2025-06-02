AMP Banks On Avenue C To Handle Media Planning & Buying

Independent media agency Avenue C has been appointed by AMP to lead its media planning and buying business, following a competitive pitch process.

Avenue C will handle all media planning and buying responsibilities except search and affiliate marketing, which will be managed internally by AMP’s in-house team.

The win continues a strong 2025 for the agency, which has also won briefs for Alinta Energy and Zip Water.

“Throughout the pitch process, Avenue C demonstrated a deep understanding of our ambitions and a real mastery of full-funnel media thinking,” said AMP CMO Tina Cleary.

“Their team brought a sharp strategic lens paired with an impressive ability to connect long-term brand growth with short-term performance outcomes.

“AMP is entering an exciting chapter, with a bold roadmap of product innovation ahead. We’re thrilled to partner with Avenue C as we reshape what AMP stands for in the hearts and minds of Australians.”

Hugo Cutrone, managing partner at Avenue C, said the agency was thrilled to be partnering with such an iconic brand.

“We’re incredibly proud to be joining AMP on this next phase of their transformation. From day one, there was strong alignment around how we could elevate their brand through full-funnel media thinking and smarter performance integration.

“AMP is a brand with a rich heritage and big ambition, and we’re excited to help bring that vision to life.”