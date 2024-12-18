Avalon Waterways Set To Launch New Cruising Elevated Campaign

Cruise operator Avalon Waterways is preparing for a strong start to 2025 with the launch of a new consumer and trade integrated marketing campaign aptly titled Cruising Elevated, a nod to their latest brand platform.

Launching on Boxing Day and running until March, the multi-channel campaign will feature a suite of new assets showcased across TV, BVOD, OOH, radio and social to heighten brand awareness and highlight to consumers the Avalon difference, including the relaxed luxury that gives the guests the freedom to personalise their journey. With travellers in 2025 expected to shift their priorities to focus on enjoying the journey as much as the destination and take more time for rejuvenation, Avalon Waterways believes it is an opportune time to spotlight its brand positioning and reignite its messaging.

“We are excited to launch our Cruising Elevated campaign to introduce more consumers to Avalon and showcase our truly elevated offering of river cruising,” said Chris Fundell, head of marketing Asia Pacific at Globus family of brands.

“Avalon Waterways cruise is an unparalleled experience; from intimate cruising in our Panorama Suites that guarantees guests uninterrupted views of the scenic shoreline, to our diverse menu of immersive shore excursions – this campaign has been developed to show it all.”

Avalon Waterways’ Australian ambassador, journalist, radio presenter, TV host and author, Melissa Doyle, who has been integral in enhancing awareness of Avalon amongst their desired Gen X audience, will be lending her face and voice to the campaign, featuring in a series of TVC and radio advertisements.

Fresh from her latest Avalon Waterways cruise along the Danube River with her daughter Talia, Melissa now has a deeper appreciation for the beauty of river cruising and the memories that can be created onboard with family and friends.

“I am thrilled to be involved in Avalon Waterways’ latest campaign to introduce or reintroduce the brands’ point of difference to Australian travellers,” said Melissa. “The luxurious suites, attention to detail, flexible itineraries with freedom and choice that elevates Avalon above the rest and makes it the perfectly customisable holiday to have with family or friends.

“It was so special to share the Avalon experience in a once-in-a-lifetime trip with Talia where we could connect, relax and soak in the twinkling festive sights from the Danube. Whether we were wandering through the Christmas markets with our guided tour or sipping hot chocolate from our Panorama Suite onboard, Cruising Elevated is really the perfect description to encapsulate what it’s like to travel with Avalon.”