Australia’s Largest Media Organisations Come Together To Support Cerebral Palsy Research

Cerebral Palsy Alliance is proud to launch a new marquee fundraising event in Melbourne for the first time, with the support of the leading lights of Australia’s advertising, marketing and media industry.

The ground-breaking global centre of expertise for cerebral palsy research, advocacy, services and technology innovation will host ‘The Retreat’ in Melbourne for the first time in November 2023. The exclusive fundraising event will be held with the generous support of more than a dozen Australian and international media powerhouses.

Toyota has signed on as major sponsor, supported by partners News Corp, Nine, Paramount, Seven, Foxtel, oOh!media, QMS, ARN, Southern Cross Austereo, NOVA Entertainment and a growing number of agency partners including Publicis Media, IPG Mediabrands, Dentsu and Cummins & Partners. Teeing off with an exclusive golf day, the weekend-long fundraiser includes two nights at Melbourne’s Crown Metropol, yoga, wine and gin tasting in the Yarra Valley, dumpling making classes, a Moulin Rouge musical theatre experience, hair and makeup sessions and a gala dinner.

Limited tickets are available – head here for further information. The Retreat builds on three decades of incredible support from the media industry for CPA’s annual CBD event, which raises more than $1.5 million annually for people with cerebral palsy – the most common physical disability in childhood, affecting more than 34,000 Australians.

Some of the successful initiatives supported to-date include: – Babies at Risk: Identifying babies at risk of cerebral palsy and providing early intervention therapy and support to families during critical early days of neurodevelopment.

Cerebral palsy research: Funding the world’s best and brightest scientists and researchers to make innovative breakthroughs in prevention and treatment. – Remarkable: CPA’s innovative accelerator leads the world in disability tech, having supported more than 80 startups from five countries to develop life-changing ideas. The Retreat steering committee is made up of the advertising sector’s heavy hitters.

Co-chaired by Ian Mayer CEO, Chatswood & Ryde Toyota and Sue Squillace, CEO, Mediahub ANZ, other members include Andrew Will, commercial director, Nova, Fi Prosser, Lewis Bearman, COO, Blue Orbit Asset Management, Nick Keenan, CEO, Starcom, Peter Zavecz, managing director, News Corp, Rob Gilbert, founder, Gilbert Media, Rod Prosser, chief sales officer, Network 10, Sam Westaway, national commercial director, ACM, Sara Lappage, COO, QMS Media, Simon Lawson, managing director, PHD, Tim Murphy and Vin Naidoo, chief marketing officer, Toyota Australia.

Mayer said the committee was dedicated to ensuring the inaugural event treated guests to an unforgettable weekend of golf, wine and entertainment all whilst raising funds for an incredibly worthy cause: “We are so proud to engage with the Melbourne based committee to bring this event to Victoria. The funds raised make a significant difference to those living with CP and my thanks go out to the media industry, Toyota and all those who are making this event possible. We really can make a difference!”

“There is no better feeling than having the opportunity to use the power of this industry to help others. Bringing the magic of this event to Melbourne is something we have been working on for a while and we cannot wait for it- having the industry rally together like this is a testament to what can be achieved,” said Squillace.

“With the support of our generous donors and partners, Cerebral Palsy Alliance has grown to become a world leader in cerebral palsy research, advocacy, assistive technology and so much more.

“Thank you to our friends in the media industry – your support underpins the vital services we provide to so many people with disabilities and their families,” said Rob White, CEO of Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

The launch of The Retreat is the latest expansion in Victoria for CPA, which appointed widely respected neonatologist Professor Rod Hunt as director of CP Research in Victoria in 2020 to coincide with the opening of a Victorian office and establishment of a council of governors.