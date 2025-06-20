Australia’s Got Talent – & A Global Creative Role To Play

As the dazzling lights of VIVID fade for another year, I’m reminded of Australia’s burgeoning role on the global creative stage. This wasn’t just a spectacle for local audiences; it was a testament to how Australian ingenuity and spirit are increasingly resonating with audiences worldwide, influencing campaigns and brand experiences far beyond our shores.

Written by Andrew Churchill, director of Strategy with commentary from Abbie Mccrisken, head of production and experience, Sight.

Picture this, two creative executives are invited to a global pitch held in any market that comes to mind. In one, the creative presents a polished, tightly aligned response – on-brand, beautifully produced, everything in its right place. In the other, the Creative Director who has rolled into the boardroom wearing a party shirt goes…well, rogue, and even wins the pitch.

Guess which one is the Aussie?

As we head into a new era of global creativity, the question of how much of the international workforce should be inspired by Australian talent isn’t just a numbers game, it’s a question of how far do you want to push the envelope? From GAYTMs, a Rave to Save an Indian Home Diner, and a campaign to support your local (oat) dealer, Australian creatives are taking the quintessential Australian experiences, and injecting their humanity, and many times humour, into billboards, TVCs, and brand experiences across the world.

The intersection of local and international talent is where the magic happens – what plays in Sydney may launch in Singapore, go viral in New York, and win awards in Cannes. Take Movember: it started with two friends having a quiet beer in Fitzroy. Twenty-two years later, Movember is a global movement, with campaigns in 21 countries and a lasting impact on how we talk about men’s health.

So what do Aussies bring to the world stage?

Ask anyone who’s worked with Australians abroad and you’ll hear familiar themes: creative bravery, low ego, and a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude.

We’re products of a strong design, film, and arts education, but we carry that training lightly. In creative hubs like London, New York, and Singapore, Aussies are consistently in demand, not just for our craft, but for our ability to push boundaries while reading the room.

We’re bold without being reckless, visionary yet grounded – and yes, we usually bring the good vibes too.

And what do international creatives bring us?

This creative exchange is a two-way street. International talent, particularly from high-pressure, high-volume markets in Asia, brings a resilience and a sharp discipline that hones execution. There’s a discipline and pace that sharpens execution. I’ve learned a lot from that “no BS, get your job done” energy. It’s humbling and empowering at the same time.

This exchange isn’t just transactional. It’s symbiotic. For our work across the world, we don’t just import talent to fill gaps – we invite them into our creative ecosystem to inspire and be inspired.

My goal? Leave such a mark that when these creatives return home, they take a bit of Aussie creative DNA with them – and push things forward wherever they land.

Keeping the Aussie flavour alive – locally and globally

As we scale globally, a natural question arises: how do we keep our Aussie flavour intact? How do we ensure it doesn’t get diluted?

Abbie McCrisken, our Head of Production & Experience who does 90% of her world on the global stage perfectly embodies this.

“Aussies are not afraid to walk into any boardroom, anywhere in the world, and push boundaries; our creative DNA, with its unique blend of bravery and low ego, is a powerful force,” says McCrisken.

“For major global campaigns, the Australian ability to push boundaries while still ‘reading the room’ is an absolute superpower – I encourage all Aussies to get out of the country and do the same,” she said.

At the end of the day, we’re not just building campaigns. We’re building culture, and culture knows no borders.

Let’s keep the gates open. Let’s learn from each other. And let’s keep that Aussie creative spirit loud, proud, and global.