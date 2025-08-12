Australian Red Cross’s New Campaign ‘A Moment For The Middle Child’ Encourages Blood Donation Via DEPT

Australian Red Cross has unveiled its newest campaign, ‘A Moment for the Middle Child,’ an initiative that encourages middle children aged 18-30 to donate blood. Brought to life by global digital agency DEPT, it coincides with National Middle Child Day.

The brief was to create an awareness campaign that would resonate with Gen Z audiences, who have either never donated blood or are unmotivated to do so. The concept ‘A Moment for the Middle Child’ taps into the overlooked middle sibling’s desire for attention, using this as a motivation to donate blood and become the favourite child.

Drawing inspiration from the nature of social media sharing, where users often broadcast their achievements and experiences, the campaign offers donors both the opportunity to contribute to a vital cause and the chance to earn social media bragging rights. This approach is particularly appealing to Gen Z, known for their active social media presence and desire for meaningful engagement.

“This campaign is a fresh and engaging way to reach young Australians. We are thrilled to be able to bring this creative concept to life and inspire a new generation of blood donors,” Hannah Rayment, PR manager at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, said.

The campaign marks DEPT’s first collaboration with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

It unfolds in three phases: teaser videos, a hero piece, and supporting content from creators on Instagram and TikTok such as Emily McCracken and Mitchell Coombs.

The hero video is a spoof on the common struggles of middle children, with lines including, “I’ve been called the dog’s name” and “being left behind by their parents,” leading them to ask, “When is it going to be their time?”.

“At its core, ‘A Moment for the Middle Child’ is about encouraging young Australians to donate blood. We’re tapping into the playful dynamics of sibling rivalry to drive action. The campaign’s message is clear: become the favourite child by donating blood and making a difference,” Jessica White, VP of creative and media at DEPT, added.

DEPT has offices in Sydney and Melbourne and a team of over 150.