Australian Ethical Delivers Sustainable Out Of Home Campaign Powered By Solar Via oOh!media & Benedictus Media

Australian Ethical Superannuation has delivered an environmentally conscious Out of Home campaign via oOh!media.

Partnering with Australian Ethical’s media agency, Benedictus Media, and creative agency Paper Moose, each element of the campaign was planned with environmental considerations at the forefront, marking the first time that oOh! has delivered where sustainable execution was prioritised.

“This campaign shows what’s possible in Out of Home when sustainability is considered from the very beginning. From targeting sites on renewable energy to creative testing and the use of recyclable materials, every detail was carefully thought through. It’s a significant milestone for oOh! and a clear example of how our industry can continue to drive towards more sustainable media solutions, without compromising audience impact or effectiveness,” Sarah Young, group director ESG, oOh! said.

“Building on last year’s ‘When you prosper, we all thrive’ campaign, we were thrilled to evolve the story to focus on our incredible customers living their values without compromising their returns. The fact that the media strategy could also achieve a great sustainable outcome without compromising the creative was awesome,” Nick Hunter, founder and CEO of Paper Moose added.

Running in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, it featured on over 720 advertising sites across Road and Street, blending digital and classic sites.

The campaign leveraged oOh!’s network of more than 15,000 sites, which are either powered by solar, including more than 800 bus shelters, or, where electricity was drawn from the grid, through GreenPower – the government-accredited renewable energy purchasing program.

Large format classic billboards were produced using EcoBanner – the only Australian-made, PVC-free, flexible banner fabric that offers a 100 per cent capable closed-loop recycling solution. In addition, oOh! tested Australian Ethical’s digital creative prior to launch, to help inform decisions on the impact of campaign colour use on energy consumption.

oOh! has also carried out a post-campaign emission analysis, which shows 84 per cent savings in electricity-related emissions.

Australian Ethical is the first publicly listed company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification.

“Our Ethical Charter guides everything we do, including how we invest to build our brand. It’s been great working with oOh! and together executing the out of home stream of our latest campaign in a way that reflects our values,” Emma Grainge, head of brand and communications at Australian Ethical said.

“When oOh! introduced us to its growing suite of sustainable solutions, Australian Ethical was the obvious client to embrace them. We’re proud to have worked with oOh! to create a campaign that not only met communications objectives but also set a new bar for what is possible in responsible, sustainable Out of Home advertising,” Phil Benedictus, founder of Benedictus Media added.

oOh!media is working towards industry initiatives such as Ad Net Zero.