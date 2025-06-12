Australian Ad Growth Up 4.1%: WPP Unveils Mid-Year Global Advertising Forecast

WPP Media has released its Mid-Year Global Advertising Forecast for 2025. The report, which is part of its ongoing This Year Next Year (TYNY) series, reflects both resilience and recalibration across global advertising markets amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension.

While the December 2024 forecast projected 7.7 per cent growth for 2025, it has revised its projection downward to 6.0 per cent due to disruptions to global trade and continued deglobalisation pressures weighing on advertising investment. WPP Media now expect global advertising revenue to reach $1.08 trillion in 2025, with growth of 6.1 per cent projected for 2026.

Its team forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 per cent between 2025 and 2030, lower than the previously projected 6.4 per cent CAGR for 2024–2029.

“As we navigate 2025, we’re seeing a landscape of cautious optimism for Australia’s advertising market,” said Melissa Hey, WPP Media chief investment officer.

“We anticipate a healthy 4.1 per cent growth, buoyed by the federal election and a continued appreciation for quality content. While economic realities temper our optimism, it’s heartening to see inflation stabilizing, even as we remain mindful of global uncertainties.

“Looking ahead, Digital channels will underpin sustained growth through to 2030, with key trends like AI-powered technologies and Influencer shaping the landscape. Our mid-year outlook reflects that Australia is a resilient market navigating global economic shifts.”

Key Highlights From The Report

Australia is lagging behind in 10th for advertising markets projected to raise $17.7 billion dollars in revenue. This would result in 4.1 per cent growth in 2025.

Digital advertising continues to dominate, with pure-play digital expected to account for 73.2 per cent of global ad revenue in 2025—rising to 81.6 per cent when including digital extensions such as streaming TV, DOOH, and digital print.

Retail media remains one of the fastest-growing segments, projected to reach $169.6 billion globally in 2025 and grow to $252.1 billion by 2030, making up 18 per cent of all ad revenue by decade’s end.

User-generated content is overtaking professional production: In 2025, more than half of content-driven advertising revenue will come from platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Kuaishou, and Instagram Reels. Creator-generated revenue will hit $184.9 billion this year, up 20 per cent from 2024, and is expected to more than double to $376.6 billion by 2030.

TV (including streaming) is projected to grow modestly — up 1.0 per cent to $162.5 billion in 2025, with streaming TV alone contributing $41.8 billion and expected to grow rapidly to $71.9 billion by 2030.

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising remains stable, with digital OOH (DOOH) comprising 41 per cent of the $52 billion OOH market in 2025.

Print advertising continues its decline, forecast to fall -3.1 per cent in 2025 to $45.5 billion.

Audio advertising remains flat at $26.5 billion, as growth in streaming is offset by a – 1.7 per cent decline in terrestrial formats.

Search (Intelligence) revenue is expected to grow 7.3 per cent to $226.2 billion in 2025.

2025 market forecasts.

AI and the Future of Media Investment

Advertisers are increasingly leaning into AI experimentation in production and targeting, seeking cost savings and performance optimization.

Economic pressure is accelerating this trend, though opinions vary on the timeline for adoption of tools such as generative AI, virtual assistants, and immersive tech.