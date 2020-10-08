Aussies Spent 30% More Time On Social Media During The Pandemic

BANGKOK, THAILAND- June 26, 2019: Social media app, mobile multi-channel, cross-channel internet online application for people digital lifestyle with logo on iPhone X and ipad pro touchscreen
Coreena Spanos
By Coreena Spanos
SHARE
THIS



The average time spent on social media has grown by 30 per cent throughout the COVID-19 crisis; that’s according to a recent Social Media Census conducted by L&A Social, Australia’s leading independent social media agency, in collaboration with global data and insights company, Pureprofile.

The Census, which surveyed more than 1,600 people on their social media consumption patterns pre- and during COVID-19, also found that the increase in usage aligned with connectedness and community, with 60 per cent of people claiming to feel connected to friends, family and groups through the power of social media.

Founder and CEO of L&A Social, Gina Lednyak, said that while it’s no surprise that we’ve become more active online, the Census helps paint a picture of exactly how social media has supported Australians (in more ways than one) through such a challenging time.

“Traditionally, an increase in social media usage may have been viewed as a negative, but we’re actually seeing that 64 per cent of Australians are happy with the amount of time they’re spending online,” Lednyak said.

“This presents a huge opportunity for brands who are able to reach more people now than ever before – at nearly all times of the day – and hold a much larger share of voice online.”

Pureprofile CEO Martin Filz, said the insights found in the Census around Australia’s relationship with social media can be used by organisations to re-align themselves towards the new reality of 2020 and beyond.

“The increase in usage, coupled with the shift towards eCommerce, means that the commercial impetus for brands and businesses to understand consumer behaviour across social platforms has certainly become more critical.”

From a business perspective, the Census notably found that:

  • Nearly 1 in 2 Australians used social media to make a purchase in the past six months, with the average spend per purchase over the last 12 months sitting at $245
  • In an average week, Australians report spending 9 hours on Instagram, nearly 10 hours on Facebook, and more than 10.5 hours on Youtube
  • Australians follow an average of 14 brands on social, with the main reasons being for promotions and discounts (53 per cent) and brand or product updates (47 per cent)
  • Quality content (75 per cent), aligned values (66 per cent) and entertainment (62 per cent) are what matter most to users when following a brand on social
  • 43 per cent of Australians consume a majority of their news via social media, with 25-34 year olds more likely to do so over any other age group
  • Health and wellness products have seen an 11 per cent increase in purchases from January to June 2020

Please login with linkedin to comment

Social Media

Latest News

Processed with VSCO with b1 preset
  • Media

FiftyFive5 Melbourne Expansion Continues

Following on the heels of Jenny Witham, the FiftyFive5 Melbourne team secures 2 new hires – Sharon Blair and Roger Kong [feature image] – to join Matthew Pearce in the growing Melbourne team. Sharon has over 20 years of experience in the market research industry. She has worked in both client and agency insights roles as […]

Bastion Announces New CFO
  • Media

Bastion Announces New CFO

When choosing a good CFO, it's important to ask about their contacts in the Canary Islands & their longest prison stint.

Guardian Australia Launches New Weekly App, Australia Weekend
  • Media

Guardian Australia Launches New Weekly App, Australia Weekend

Guardian Australia has launched Australia Weekend, a digital reimagination of the traditional weekend newspaper, offering a new way for readers to experience trusted, independent Guardian journalism in Australia. Available to subscribers on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Australia Weekend offers readers early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend, as well as […]

Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas
  • Media

Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas

Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37% increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.

Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features
  • Media

Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features

Photo and video sharing app Instagram has celebrated its 10th birthday with a host of big announcements. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a blog post earlier this week, reflecting on the past decade and announcing some future-focused initiatives. AFL player Tayla Harris managed to get a mention – alongside Beyoncé and the Pope – for […]