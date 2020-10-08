Aussies Spent 30% More Time On Social Media During The Pandemic
The average time spent on social media has grown by 30 per cent throughout the COVID-19 crisis; that’s according to a recent Social Media Census conducted by L&A Social, Australia’s leading independent social media agency, in collaboration with global data and insights company, Pureprofile.
The Census, which surveyed more than 1,600 people on their social media consumption patterns pre- and during COVID-19, also found that the increase in usage aligned with connectedness and community, with 60 per cent of people claiming to feel connected to friends, family and groups through the power of social media.
Founder and CEO of L&A Social, Gina Lednyak, said that while it’s no surprise that we’ve become more active online, the Census helps paint a picture of exactly how social media has supported Australians (in more ways than one) through such a challenging time.
“Traditionally, an increase in social media usage may have been viewed as a negative, but we’re actually seeing that 64 per cent of Australians are happy with the amount of time they’re spending online,” Lednyak said.
“This presents a huge opportunity for brands who are able to reach more people now than ever before – at nearly all times of the day – and hold a much larger share of voice online.”
Pureprofile CEO Martin Filz, said the insights found in the Census around Australia’s relationship with social media can be used by organisations to re-align themselves towards the new reality of 2020 and beyond.
“The increase in usage, coupled with the shift towards eCommerce, means that the commercial impetus for brands and businesses to understand consumer behaviour across social platforms has certainly become more critical.”
From a business perspective, the Census notably found that:
- Nearly 1 in 2 Australians used social media to make a purchase in the past six months, with the average spend per purchase over the last 12 months sitting at $245
- In an average week, Australians report spending 9 hours on Instagram, nearly 10 hours on Facebook, and more than 10.5 hours on Youtube
- Australians follow an average of 14 brands on social, with the main reasons being for promotions and discounts (53 per cent) and brand or product updates (47 per cent)
- Quality content (75 per cent), aligned values (66 per cent) and entertainment (62 per cent) are what matter most to users when following a brand on social
- 43 per cent of Australians consume a majority of their news via social media, with 25-34 year olds more likely to do so over any other age group
- Health and wellness products have seen an 11 per cent increase in purchases from January to June 2020
Please login with linkedin to commentSocial Media
Latest News
SMI Data: Aussie Ad Market Shows Strongest Improvement Since COVID Outbreak
Latest data reveals some green shoots in Australia's media spends. Sort of like alfalfa but not so hairy on the tongue.
Australia Gets A Guernsey In 2020’s Top 10 Travel Photos
You could take this photo essay for B&T trying to be a bit cool & artsy, but it's probably more laziness than anything.
‘Smarter Payments For Grown-Up Purchases’: Openpay Launches Brand Campaign
The Buy Now, Pay Later provider with longer and more flexible payment terms, has launched a new brand campaign in Australia.
FiftyFive5 Melbourne Expansion Continues
Following on the heels of Jenny Witham, the FiftyFive5 Melbourne team secures 2 new hires – Sharon Blair and Roger Kong [feature image] – to join Matthew Pearce in the growing Melbourne team. Sharon has over 20 years of experience in the market research industry. She has worked in both client and agency insights roles as […]
Study: 82% Of People Believe Robots Can Support Their Mental Health Better Than Humans
Some 82% think robots are better at mental health than humans. Clearly they've never been in one of Vader's death grips.
Hilarious Video Says Macs Have Been “Protecting You Against Viruses Since 1984”
Even B&T's not entirely sure why we're running this. And after watching it you'll arguably muse, "Why did B&T run that?"
JCDecaux And The AOC Revive Olympic Memories In #MySydney2000 Campaign
Don't the Sydney Olympics seem like only yesterday? Making the 2016 Games seem like this morning & Tokyo this afternoon.
Shop! ANZ 2020 Awards Open For Entries
Entries for the Retail Marketing Awards are now open. COVID all but putting an end to Vince Sorrenti's hosting duties.
Jack Daniel’s Throws Off Tiresome ‘Blokes & Barrels’ Image In Surprisingly Fun New Global Campaign
Come 5pm Friday drinks in the B&T office we're into the Jack Daniel's. The police normally arriving by about seven.
Bastion Announces New CFO
When choosing a good CFO, it's important to ask about their contacts in the Canary Islands & their longest prison stint.
Google Bids Farewell To The Red Envelope As Gmail Logo Gets A Refresh
Here's one for B&T's "tech nerd" readership. Not that it's exclusive to nerds, we don't want to ostracise any cool cats.
Droga5’s Seriously Twisted Remake Of Little Red Riding Hood Is The Ad 2020 Needs
This ad's got wolves impersonating grannies, Little Red Riding Hood and hamburgers! Let the utter madness wash over you.
Hamish & Andy Launch ‘Remembering Project’
Hamish and Andy back endlessly droning on about themselves in latest podcast venture.
Gartner’s Ad Tech Magic Quadrant: Everything You Need To Know
B&T just had a go at Gartner's ad tech magic quadrant & now we're stuck with rabbits & doves running amok in the office.
News Corp’s Melanie Ochmann: “Trust Yourself, Even If It Means Taking A Risk”
Here's some top life advice from News Corp's Melanie Ochmann. Nothing about swimming after eating, however.
TikTok Australia’s Brett Armstrong: “I’m Keen To Establish Australia As An Innovation Hub”
TikTok's GM wants to see Australia become an "innovation hub". Has he not even seen the Hills Hoist or the neenish tart?
Monday TV Wrap: The Bachelorette’s Return Gives The Block A Knock
Here's last night's 136 hours of TV condensed down to a two-minute read. It's like we used Wonka's miniaturiser on it.
Leo’s Unveils Suncorp “With Queenslanders Through Every Storm” Campaign
This insurance ad follows a similar theme that they're our friends in times of trouble. Which they're not, to be honest.
Uber Hails MediaCom As Its Global Media Agency
MediaCom snares Uber's global media. Still no explanation on that weird air-freshener stench in the cars, however.
Guardian Australia Launches New Weekly App, Australia Weekend
Guardian Australia has launched Australia Weekend, a digital reimagination of the traditional weekend newspaper, offering a new way for readers to experience trusted, independent Guardian journalism in Australia. Available to subscribers on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Australia Weekend offers readers early access to the best journalism planned for the weekend, as well as […]
Country Road Commits $600K To Landcare Australia
The uniform of every Australian rugby fan & lawyers who brunch, Country Road, unveils top charity initiative.
Audience Numbers Show Families Keen To Return To Cinemas
Cinema admissions in Australia have reached a new post-lockdown record, cracking 500,000 admits per week for the first time since lockdown restrictions were lifted. The new peak is a 37% increase week on week, a key indicator that audiences are hungry for great content and the experience to match.
Australian Companies & Brands Need To Update Their Social Barometer
Every day, across mainstream media and social media, a myriad of storms erupt that cause damage to governments and companies operating in Australia and their brands.
Former DAN Exec & Isobar CEO Konrad Spilva Takes On Advisory Role With Hardie Grant
Konrad Spilva, former CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network-owned agency Isobar, has joined independent publishing and media business Hardie
PRIA NSW Appoints New President And Council At AGM
The Public Relations Institute of Australia’s NSW Council has announced the appointment of a new NSW President and council members at the NSW Annual General Meeting.
Anna-Claire Clendon Joins Emotive as Senior Strategist
Independent Creative Agency, Emotive, today announces the appointment of Anna-Claire Clendon as Senior Strategist.
Verizon Media Launches New ‘Build Brand You’ Podcast Series
Verizon Media has today launched a new podcast series, Build Brand You, a timely and practical guide to help listeners adapt and flourish at home and in the workplace.
Apple Finally Announces New iPhone Launch Date And Hints At 5G Capabilities
Apple sets October 13 for iPhone launch. Which gives those sad losers six days to camp out the front of its stores.
UnLtd’s Industry Golf Open Raises $140K For Youth At Risk
Apparently, COVID has made the game of golf cool again. So, expect the return of tartan & the plus-four knickerbocker.
Instagram Turns 10 And Launches A Host Of New Monetisation Features
Photo and video sharing app Instagram has celebrated its 10th birthday with a host of big announcements. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared a blog post earlier this week, reflecting on the past decade and announcing some future-focused initiatives. AFL player Tayla Harris managed to get a mention – alongside Beyoncé and the Pope – for […]