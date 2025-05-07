Aussies Encouraged “Fly It Forward” & Help The Flying Doctor Soar This Matched Giving Day

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Victoria (RFDS Victoria) is calling on the public to “Fly It Forward” this Matched Giving Day – a one-day-only fundraising appeal taking place on Tuesday 20th May, where all donations received between 8am and 8pm will be matched dollar for dollar by generous corporate and community partners.

With a goal to raise $400,000 in just 12 hours, RFDS Victoria hopes to fund its vital healthcare services across rural and remote parts of the state – from mental health support and rural women’s GP clinics to patient transport and end-of-life care.

RFDS Victoria’s Matched Giving Day is one of the charity’s largest annual fundraising effort. This year’s campaign centres on the paper plane as a symbol of generosity, momentum and hope. Supporters are encouraged to “fly it forward” by donating and spreading the word.

Behind the appeal is a stark reality:

Rural Australians die up to 13.6 years earlier than those in cities

They are 2.9x more likely to be hospitalised and 2.7x more likely to die from avoidable causes

There is a $6.55 billion annual funding gap in rural vs. metro healthcare – that’s $848 less per person

In Victoria, 73,704 patient contacts were made by RFDS Victoria last year alone

Over 20,000 people relied on the Community Transport service for medical appointments

“Know when you ‘Fly it Forward’ and donate this Matched Giving Day, you’re helping country Victorians access urgent health care, regardless of their postcode,” said Dr Michael Ben-Meir, CEO of RFDS Victoria.

“From providing cancer treatment transport to delivering drought-affected farming communities mental health support and ensuring remote women can access a female GP – the breadth of work the Flying Doctor delivers in the air, on the road, and at the clinic is made possible by the generosity of fellow Australians.”

As well as the iconic “flying hospital” function the RFDS is well known for – helping over 33,000 critically ill patients travel safely to emergency care fast by air and road in the past year – services funded through the campaign include:

Flying Doctor Community Transport, providing free, volunteer-led trips to and from chemo and other medical appointments – over 20,000 journeys delivered, saving patients more than 939,000km in travel

Rural Women’s GP Service, giving people in remote towns access to trusted, consistent female doctors – often where no female GP is available

Memory Lane, helping patients in end-of-life care take one final, meaningful trip – whether to see family, visit a childhood farm, or simply feel the sea breeze again

Free mental health support via Flying Doctor Wellbeing – with 92% of clients reporting reduced psychological distress and no GP referral needed

Robinvale Clinic (Flying Doctor Health Group), a fully operational, RFDS Victoria-owned health clinic delivering primary care in a town with significant healthcare access issues

Your support will make a huge difference to those living, working and travelling across Victoria to access the urgent and life-changing health care they need, no matter the distance. Fly It Forward Matched Giving Day officially kicks off at 8am on Tuesday 20 May, but you can support early by visiting www.flyitforward.com.au. The more you give, the further they fly!