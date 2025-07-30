Aussie TikToker Maddy Macrae Stays At Changi Airport For A Week In New Campaign Via Connecting Plots

In an influencer-led campaign, Singapore’s Changi Airport and creative comms group, Connecting Plots, have collaborated with Aussie TikTok comedian, Maddy MacRae, to showcase the airport’s offerings.

In a social-first stunt called ‘The Week-Long Layover’, MacRae will live at Singapore’s Changi Airport for five days, broadcasting her experience live to her 1.9 m TikTok followers and 1 m Instagram followers, inviting them along for the ride.

The activation kicked off on Monday 28 July and is being streamed live daily via TikTok Live.

Inspired by the film The Terminal, the idea was brought to life by Connecting Plots in partnership with Changi Airport. By turning a stopover into a stay, the campaign invites ANZ travellers to rethink their transit and consider longer layovers at Changi Airport as part of their travel itineraries.

Over the week, MacRae will explore the Rain Vortex and Canopy Park, the Butterfly Garden and the Aerotel rooftop swimming pool at the terminal.

One lucky follower will be flown in to join her on the ground for 24 hours, immersing themselves in the airport-turned-playground.

The activation celebrates Changi’s recent title as the World’s Best Airport for a record 13th time.

“At Changi, we believe that the journey should be just as memorable as the destination. Through this campaign, we hope to inspire travellers, especially those from Australia and New Zealand, to rethink the layover and see Changi as a destination on its own,” Kelvin Ng, vice president of corporate & marketing communications at Changi Airport Group said.

“There’s so much to explore and travellers could easily spend many hours here and still uncover something new. We’re excited to bring this idea to life with Connecting Plots, and to partner with Maddy to showcase Changi’s unique blend of world-class experiences in a way that’s fresh, fun, and unexpected”.

“Maddy’s irreverent tone and ability to bring wild ideas to life made her the perfect partner for this campaign,” Connecting Plots creative partner, Matt Geersen said.

“This is about reimagining what an airport experience can be, turning a layover into something people would actually want to plan a holiday around,” Geersen added.

The week-long residency runs from 28 July to 1 August, with daily livestreams and video updates rolling out on MacRae’s TikTok (@maddy_macrae_) and Instagram (@maddy_macrae_) as well as through earned media, social and digital channels.