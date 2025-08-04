AdvertisingNewsletter

Audience Group Appoints Lewis Coghlan As Head Of Data Intelligence

Lewis Coghlan.
Independent media agency Audience Group has appointed Lewis Coghlan as head of data intelligence.

Working closely with the agency’s head of strategy, Coghlan will focus on advancing its evidence-based advertising model. His remit includes refining the agency’s strategic tools, including modelling, predictive analytics, and data-led planning.

“Lewis brings a very high level of data, systems integration and database management skills that will help drive innovation and asymmetric growth for our clients,” Audience Group managing director James McDonald said.

“We’ve built out some serious capability in modelling, analytics and custom tooling to help our clients outsmart, not outspend the competition. Lewis brings the kind of systems thinking and analytical muscle that will help us push that advantage even further,” McDonald added.

Coghlan has a decade of cross-sector experience working with data ecosystems and informing commercial outcomes.

His most recent role was information services manager at MS Queensland, where he led the overhaul of the organisation’s digital and data infrastructure, implementing systems that improved performance, reporting, and service delivery.

Coghlan’s background spans healthcare, community services, and government. He has delivered workforce analytics solutions for eHealth Queensland and architected end-to-end reporting pipelines and digital infrastructure at MSQ.

“There’s a sweet spot between strategy and execution where data can actually drive results and Audience Group is working right in it. I’m already getting stuck into evolving our tools and finding smarter ways to turn insight into action,” Coghlan said.

This latest hire follows a string of leadership moves at Audience Group, including the appointments of Aimee Gossage (head of investment), Casey Greig (head of strategy), and Angela Rogers (client services director).

