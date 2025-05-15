ASICS Signs A Dog To Inspire Aussies To Move More

ASICS has announced a new and unexpected ambassador signing. It’s not an athlete, a celebrity, or even a human. It’s a dog called Felix. Why? Because research1 shows that dogs are the ultimate movement motivators, getting millions to move for body and mind.

New global research highlights the significant role dogs play in motivating us to move and the positive impact this has on our mental wellbeing. 65% of dog owners globally, and 64% of dog owners locally say their dog is their primary movement motivator, more than family, celebrities and personal trainers. 79% of dog owners say they are less stressed and 83% feel happier after moving with their dog.

That’s why ASICS is recognising the role of dogs, including one of the internet’s favourite dogs “Felix the Samoyed,” as the original exercise influencers. Felix has been signed as an ASICS Ambassador and will act as the brand’s key ‘spokesperson’ to champion his love of walks, runs, and even zoomies.

Professor Brendon Stubbs of King’s College London analysed State of Mind2 scores, an index measuring overall mental wellbeing, and found that dog owners’ scores are on average 18% higher than non-dog owners (61/100 vs. 51/100), with 4 in 5 (81%) owners saying moving with their dog improves their mental wellbeing. The study also found that dog owners are 31% more likely to meet physical activity guidelines, averaging 210 minutes of exercise per week.

“ASICS’ latest research reveals just how significantly dogs influence our physical activity levels and overall State of Mind. The research shows dog owners are far more likely to meet recommended physical activity guidelines and have a much higher mood. In fact, 84% of dog owners feel a boost in their mood after moving with their dog,” said Professor Stubbs.

Delving deeper into how Australian dog owners compared to their global counterparts, most statistics were similar across the board, however Australian dog owners were less likely to say ‘no’ to their dogs, with half saying when their dog stood ready by the door, they always succumbed and took them for walkies.

To honour the extraordinary role that dogs play in motivating us to move for our mental wellbeing, ASICS is inviting people to nominate their own dogs for the chance to become an official ASICS Mind’s Best Friend Ambassador. Selected Ambassadors will become ASICS’ very own doggy influencers, sharing content with the world that showcases the power of a simple walk or run to uplift our mood. Each Ambassador selected by the brand will receive an official ASICS Mind’s Best Friend Ambassador kit, including branded gear and accessories and ASICS shoes for its human. To nominate your dog, fill out the application at www.asics.com/mindsbestfriend.

ASICS is also calling on all Aussies to share how their dog inspires them to move for body and mind by tagging @asicsaustralia and using the campaign hashtag #MindsBestFriend. For every public post3 across Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn, ASICS will donate $5 to mental health charity, Black Dog Institute. For full terms and conditions, visit www.asics.com/mindsbestfriend.

Mark Brunton, managing director at ASICS Oceania, said: “No one motivates us to move for body and mind more than our canine friends. Every day around the world, dogs motivate us to lace up, get out, and move. Our mission at ASICS is to encourage as many people as possible to feel the uplifting power of movement. It’s why we’re called ASICS, an acronym for the Latin ‘Anima Sana in Corpore Sano’ or ‘Sound Mind in a Sound Body.’ We are delighted to have signed Felix as our official Ambassador and share dogs’ infectious love for movement with the world to motivate us all to get out and move for our minds. In Australia, we’re looking forward to supporting Black Dog Institute with this campaign and can’t wait to see if any Australian dogs become one of the chosen ambassadors.”