Are Media Taps Anytime Fitness’s Maxine Fourie To Head Up Social

Are Media has appointed Maxine Fourie as head of social, effective immediately. Fourie was most recently social and digital brand manager at Anytime Fitness, part of Collective Wellness Group.

Reporting to Are Media’s head of audience, Zahra Campbell-Avenell, Fourie will lead the strategic development and execution of Are Media’s social storytelling across all platforms.

She will work closely with editorial, audience and commercial teams to elevate brand narratives, grow social communities, deepen consumer engagement and strengthen platform partnerships.

A digital strategist, Fourie brings more than a decade of experience spanning social media, content marketing, and brand-building across both agency and in-house roles.

Most recently, she was social and digital brand manager at Collective Wellness Group, overseeing digital strategy and national campaigns for Anytime Fitness. In this role, she led content initiatives across franchise locations, delivering scalable frameworks and digital best practice for both B2B and B2C audiences.

Prior to that, Maxine held the role of content lead and digital marketing manager at The Social Seed, where she partnered with brands across lifestyle, wellness and retail.

She began her career in media at Bauer Media Group in New Zealand, where she contributed to content production and social media strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Maxine to Are Media. She brings a brilliant combination of creativity, strategic thinking and deep platform knowledge that makes her the ideal person to lead our social function,” Are Media’s director of content, Sally Eagle said.

“Social media and our digital platforms are key engines for audience growth and brand storytelling at Are Media. Maxine’s leadership in this space will propel us forward in building connection, cultural relevance and commercial opportunities,” Eagle added.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be joining Are Media at this time and lead social for some of Australia’s most iconic and influential lifestyle brands. I’m passionate about the power of social to build and foster communities, as well as tell the stories that matter. There’s a lot of opportunity ahead and I’m thrilled to be a part of it,” Fourie said.