Are Media Forges Partnership With Digital & Print Publisher, Dotdash Meredith

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
L-R: Anna Quinn, Jane Huxley.
Are Media has unveiled a new partnership with Dotdash Meredith (DDM), digital and print publisher.

The collaboration doubles Are Media’s digital reach, catapulting its monthly audience to 10.4 million people. This is in addition to Are Media’s monthly print reach of 6 million Australians.

The partnership brings together Are Media’s portfolio — including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Better Homes and Gardens, Woman’s Day, marie claire, ELLE, New Idea, WHO and more — with DDM’s brands such as PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Real Simple, FOOD & WINE and Better Homes & Gardens US.

By combining DDM’s content environments with Are Media’s local voice and category expertise, the partnership creates a new platform for advertisers to connect with millions of engaged Australian consumers.

“This is a transformational moment for Are Media. By joining forces with one of the world’s most respected content companies, we’re expanding our scale and influence across every major lifestyle category — homes, food, fashion, beauty, and beyond,” Jane Huxley, chief executive officer of Are Media said.

“This partnership isn’t just about reach – it’s about relevance. DDM’s globally loved brands offer rich, brand-safe environments that complement our trusted local content. Together, we’re enabling advertisers to engage high-value audiences in moments that matter, whether through premium storytelling, content-led commerce, or immersive brand experiences,” Anna Quinn, Are Media’s director of sales added.

With Dotdash Meredith’s existing Australian audience, the partnership enhances Are Media’s footprint in categories such as travel, tech, sustainability, and finance, opening up opportunities for brands to tap into new audiences.

