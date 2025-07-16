Are Media’s Bounty Parents & Big W Partner To Launch Limited Edition Baby Bag

Are Media‘s Bounty Parents has partnered with Australian retailer BIG W to launch a bespoke limited-edition co-branded baby bag created for new and expecting families.

The campaign marks the start of an alliance between Are Media and BIG W, combining Are Media’s content-to-commerce ecosystem with BIG W’s baby retail category.

Through Bounty Parents’ national hospital network, 10,000 limited-edition co-branded baby bags are being distributed nationwide. Each bag features a curated selection of BIG W and partner products from brands including Dymples, Huggies, Curash and Medela.

“We’re very proud to partner with BIG W to support new and expecting Australian families. This partnership reflects the best of what Are Media can offer in terms of trusted editorial platforms, meaningful consumer connection and brand integration at scale,” Are Media director of sales, Anna Quinn said.

“Bounty Parents gives advertisers access to one of the most pivotal life stages, when brand decisions are being made and loyalties are being formed. BIG W is a leader in the baby category, and through our exclusive channels and trusted voice, we’re able to help them connect meaningfully, and at scale, with the next generation of Aussie families,” Quinn added.

“BIG W is pleased to partner with Bounty Parents to support new parents during this special time. We’re committed to making a difference for Australian families in our local communities and believe this partnership allows us to connect with new parents in a meaningful way,” Stephanie Denman, senior marketing manager, Everyday, at BIG W said.

“By joining forces with Bounty Parents, a trusted partner in the category reaching so many families, we hope to make a positive impact and build lasting relationships with parents from the very beginning. Supporting Australian families and the community is important to BIG W and this partnership reflects that commitment,” Denman added.