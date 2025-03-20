ANZ Encourages Aussies To Think About More Important Things In New ANZ Plus Campaign Via Special

ANZ have launched their latest campaign for ANZ Plus, highlighting confident money management. The integrated campaign created by Special, continues to build upon the brand’s foundational principles of Financial Wellbeing and focuses on instilling a sense of money confidence in younger Australians.

In a world of continued economic uncertainty, the campaign directed by Matt Devine sets out to drive awareness and comprehension of ANZ Plus and its powerful tools and features available to help manage your money with confidence.

“ANZ Plus was created to help give you more control and clarity over your money. We believe confidence comes from feeling in charge, and this campaign is about helping make that a reality for every Australian,” said Sian Chadwick – general manager marketing, ANZ.

“Money is complicated, filling our brains with all manner of thoughts,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, ECD at Special. “ANZ Plus gives people tools to help get their money sorted and free up some valuable mental real estate. To be filled with, well, anything really”.

The campaign launched nationally on March 16, and will be supported by a series of Social, Digital, OOH and Rock Poster executions that will highlight the importance of ownership and confidence in your money journey.

