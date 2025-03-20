CampaignsNewsletter

ANZ Encourages Aussies To Think About More Important Things In New ANZ Plus Campaign Via Special

ANZ have launched their latest campaign for ANZ Plus, highlighting confident money management. The integrated campaign created by Special, continues to build upon the brand’s foundational principles of Financial Wellbeing and focuses on instilling a sense of money confidence in younger Australians.  

In a world of continued economic uncertainty, the campaign directed by Matt Devine sets out to drive awareness and comprehension of ANZ Plus and its powerful tools and features available to help manage your money with confidence.

“ANZ Plus was created to help give you more control and clarity over your money. We believe confidence comes from feeling in charge, and this campaign is about helping make that a reality for every Australian,” said Sian Chadwick – general manager marketing, ANZ.

“Money is complicated, filling our brains with all manner of thoughts,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, ECD at Special. “ANZ Plus gives people tools to help get their money sorted and free up some valuable mental real estate. To be filled with, well, anything really”.

The campaign launched nationally on March 16, and will be supported by a series of Social, Digital, OOH and Rock Poster executions that will highlight the importance of ownership and confidence in your money journey.

CREDITS 

Client: ANZ
General Manager Marketing, Australia: Sian Chadwick
Head of Marketing, Brand & Advertising: Ben Skelsey

Head of Marketing, ANZ Plus & Deposits: Luana Hughes

Production Lead: Sally Humphris
Campaign Manager (ANZ Plus): Lisa D’Souza
Strategy & Propositions Manager (ANZ Plus): Carla Williams

Creative Agency: Special

Partner/CEO: Lindsey Evans
Partners/CCO: Julian Schreiber & Tom Martin
Partner/CSO: Bec Stambanis
Head of strategy, Melbourne: Nathan Rogers
Executive creative director: Ryan Fitzgerald
Creatives: Nic Buckingham & Kale McRedmond
Client service director/Client Lead: Matt Rose
Business director: Ed Taylor
Business manager: Bella Di Stefano
Head of production, Melbourne: Sophie Simmons
Senior producer: Afrim Memed
Design director: Dan Jones

Production Company: Revolver
Director: Matt Devine
Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/ Partner: Pip Smart
Producer: Max Horn
Production Designer: Octavia Spartels
Wardrobe: Emma Lamp
Casting: Nick Hamon Casting
Editorial: Glue Society Studios
Editor: Luke Crethar
Grade & Online: ARC Edit

Media Agency: PHD Australia

Senior Account Director: Elly Catchlove

Investment and Operations Director: Kaitlin Despott

Investment Manager: Morgan Dunn

Account Executive: Jove Marston

