Antoinette Lattouf’s Unfair Dismissal Case Hits Court As Fresh Evidence Comes To Light

The unlawful dismissal case of journalist Antoinette Lattouf against the ABC begins in the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday, February 3, and newly released court documents have revealed high-level email exchanges between ABC leadership in the hours leading up to her termination.

Newly released court documents have shed fresh light on the internal discussions at the ABC surrounding journalist Antoinette Lattouf’s abrupt dismissal from a casual radio hosting role in December 2023. The documents, released ahead of the federal court trial in Sydney, include a list of emails exchanged between then-ABC chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson in the critical hours leading up to Lattouf’s sacking.

The emails, while yet to be made public in full, reportedly indicate a flurry of communication at the highest levels of the ABC on the morning of December 20, the day Lattouf was dismissed.

The agreed statement of facts published by the court noted that “Between 11.04 am and 11.31 am on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, Ms Buttrose sent a series of emails.” The content of these emails remains undisclosed, but their existence highlights how senior ABC leadership was directly engaged in the decision-making process.

Lattouf’s dismissal followed her social media post about the Israel-Gaza war, which the ABC argued was a breach of editorial policy. However, Lattouf and her supporters have maintained that her post—based on a Human Rights Watch report—was factual and did not violate ABC guidelines.