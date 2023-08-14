Animation Studio Fox & Co Launches In Australia

Fox & Co has officially launched in Australia.

Founder, Phyo Thu, a seasoned VFX artist from Weta Digital in New Zealand, established Fox & Co in Wellington in 2015 with the vision of utilising new technology to bring feature film quality animation and VFX to brands and agencies.

With the establishment of their Australian branch, Fox & Co is in a position to further strengthen its collaborations with Australian businesses. This expansion is not just about proximity; it’s about enhancing connections and catalysing creative synergy within the region.

Ezra Auperle, CEO of Fox & Co, emphasised, “Right now is one of the most exhilarating times to be part of the creative industry. The merging of video game technology, animation, and AI is paving the way to an entirely new realm of digital asset creation, encompassing videos, games, and interactive experiences. At Fox & Co, we take immense pride in being at the forefront of this transformative phase.”

To mark their Australian debut, Fox & Co. showcased two 3D films, “Malapan” and “Teradora”, at their launch event held at Bondi Pavilion.

“As we lay down our roots in Australia, we remain steadfast in pushing the creative envelope in character animation, motion graphics, and visual storytelling, while sustaining our hallmark exceptional service. The momentum of our burgeoning global presence undeniably resonates with our relentless pursuit of excellence in animation and VFX,” Ezra concluded.

L to R: Freddie Hottinger (art director), Ari Boyland (account manager), Phyo Thu (executive creative director & founder), Ezra Auperle (CEO)