Amnesty International Italy Unveils ‘The Power Of Truth’ Campaign For World Press Freedom Day Via Dentsu Creative

Amnesty International Italy has launched a new campaign for World Press Freedom Day, ‘The Power of Truth,’ via Dentsu Creative Italy to shine a light on the role of war photojournalists who risk their lives to capture the truth through images.
The campaign launched on 3 May on Amnesty International Italy’s official channels.
Through a perspective on the reality of war and the role truth plays within it, the campaign features three visuals: “Mass Grave”, “Torture” and “Firing Squad” depicting acts of violence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with three episodes of torture and mistreatment known to all of us, thanks to the work of war correspondents.
In each scene, the perpetrators of violence stop and surrender, as if a gun were being pointed at them. Instead, it’s the lens of a camera.
The campaign images were shot by Stefano Rosselli, a reportage photographer and produced by Stink.
“This campaign has the value of showing both the power of information and the impact of a donation to Amnesty International Italy can have in defense of press freedom,” Giulio Frittaion, executive creative director, Dentsu Creative Italy said.
For Riccardo Noury, spokeperson for Amnesty International Italy, “independent journalism, the one that is always present where human rights violations happen, is one of our most important allies. It shed a light on those who operate in the dark, contributing to find the truth and justice against the impunity. That’s the reason why we defend and protect it. A donation to Amnesty International Italy can help us do this better”.
