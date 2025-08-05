Always Human Appoints TikTok’s Ella McKee As Head Of Client & Partnerships

Independent brand and talent marketing agency, Always Human, has appointed Ella McKee as head of client and partnerships.

McKee joins from TikTok, where she spent the past four years as retail and e-commerce client partner, spearheading long-term partnerships and campaign strategies with blue-chip brands such as Nike, Bonds, JD Sports, Rebel Sport, BCF, Cotton On, Champion and Aldi. McKee was instrumental in leading the award-winning #1000Victories campaign for Nike during the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Prior to TikTok, McKee was group sales leader at Junkee Media, where she delivered campaigns for brands like Airbnb, Xbox, Samsung and Universal Music. With more than a decade of experience at the intersection of content, youth culture and digital platforms, McKee brings a deep expertise in building strong commercial outcomes for brands through creative storytelling, making her a natural fit for Always Human’s agency model.

With talent and creator-led engagement now central to modern brand building, McKee’s appointment reflects Always Human’s investment in senior capability to help drive brand growth via cultural-led marketing and elevate commercial partnerships.

“In today’s landscape, talent and creator-led marketing isn’t a nice-to-have, its core to how brands connect with audiences. It has the power to shift not only marketing metrics, but core business growth outcomes,” said Adam Ireland, MD at Always Human. “Ella’s experience across platforms, partnerships and commercial performance makes her a huge asset as we scale our offering.”

In the newly created role, McKee will lead Always Human’s brand client growth strategy and collaborate closely with the agency’s Talent & Partnerships division to expand its commercial outcomes. She will report directly to Ireland.

“Always Human is doing exactly what today’s clients need, blending cultural credibility with commercial thinking, and putting talent at the heart of it all,” said McKee. “What the team has built is incredibly strong, the agency has a real edge, and I’m excited to help scale it even further. There’s no one doing it quite like Always Human.”

McKee’s arrival follows strong momentum for Always Human, which continues to attract high-profile brand clients and talent. Retained clients include Oakley, ASICS, YoPRO, Activia, and the TCS Sydney Marathon. While its talent management division – now one of the most influential in the country – boasts a roster that includes 3 x Olympic gold medalist Jessica Fox, football superstar Mary Fowler, cricket icon Ellyse Perry, pole vault world champion Nina Kennedy, former Wallaby, Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, and top Australian sports podcast, Hello Sport.

“We’re building for the challenges marketers face to unlock genuine cut-through across any passion-point” said Ireland. “That means agile teams, bold ideas and real influence. Ella is a huge part of that future.”